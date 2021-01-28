Virginia Cavaliers vs Virginia Tech Hokies Prediction & Match Preview - January 30, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The No.20 Virginia Tech Hokies will host the No. 8 Virginia Cavaliers in a top-ranked ACC matchup on Saturday night.

The two in-state rivals are no strangers to one another. This will be their 108th battle since the 1949-1950 season.

The Cavaliers control the overall series with a record of 63-44 and have won the last four matchups over the Hokies, via sportsreference.com.

Match Details

Fixture: Virginia Cavaliers vs Virginia Tech Hokies - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, January 30th, 2021, 6 PM ET

Venue: Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Virginia

Virginia Cavaliers Preview

The Virginia Cavaliers celebrate

The Virginia Cavaliers are one of the country's hottest teams, with a 7-0 record in the ACC. They moved up five spots since the latest AP Top 25 Poll and are now considered one of the nation's top college basketball teams.

In their previous game, the Cavaliers displayed a dominating performance to knock off the Syracuse Orange, 81-58. They have completely changed their identity from earlier in the season and are now a real threat from beyond the perimeter.

The Virginia Cavaliers started the year going 17 for 51 from 3-point range in the first 10 games. However, during this current seven-game winning streak, they have gone 67 for 161 from behind the arc, including the 14 they converted against the Orange.

Here is what head coach, Tony Bennett, had to say about his team's increase three-point efficiency, via ESPN:

"We're a different team. We can spread the floor offensively with the Sams, Treys and Jays."

If the Virginia Cavaliers can continue to spread the floor and stay hot from three, they will continue their winning streak and move to 8-0 in the ACC by defeating the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday.

Key Player - Sam Hauser

The most consistent player on the Virginia Cavaliers' offense thus far has been senior forward Sam Hauser. He is averaging a team-leading 15 points and 7.4 assists on 51% shooting.

Hauser has been the biggest reason why the Cavaliers have been able to knock down shots from the perimeter at such a high rate. He shoots the three at a 43.2% conversion rate and hit seven of his team's 14 three-pointers in the match against the Syracuse Orange.

Hauser has scored 43 points in his last two games and will need to stay hot against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday.

Virginia Cavaliers' Predicted Lineup

F Sam Hauser, F Jay Huff, G Kihei Clark, G Trey Murphy III, G Reece Beekman

Virginia Tech Hokies Preview

Wabissa Bede #3 of the Virginia Tech Hokies

The Virginia Tech Hokies looked strong in their 62-51 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Wednesday night. The win prevented the Hokies from suffering back-to-back losses in the ACC.

The key for the Hokies in their previous victory was their suffocating defense. They held the Fighting Irish to 35.7% shooting and forced 12 turnovers.

If the Virginia Tech Hokies are to hand the Virginia Cavaliers their first ACC loss of the year, they will need to continue their commanding defense and make their opponents uncomfortable during their offensive sets.

Key Player - Keve Aluma

Keve Aluma gave the Virginia Tech Hokies the boost they needed to bounce back against Notre Dame. He recorded 14 points and a game-high 12 rebounds in the victory.

The junior forward's impressive play this season has him in contention to earn a spot in the All-ACC team.

I think there are currently seven guys fighting for a spot on the All-ACC team with MJ Walker, Carlik Jones, Jay Huff, Sam Hauser, Justin Champagnie, Keve Aluma, and Matthew Hurt all playing really well. A lot of season left, though! — Caroline Darney (@cwdarney) January 24, 2021

If the Virginia Tech Hokies are to come away with a win on Saturday night, Aluma will need to build off his performance from his previous match against the Fighting Irish.

Virginia Tech Hokies Predicted Lineup

F Justyn Mutts, F Keve Aluma, G Wabissa Bede, G Tyrece Radford, G Nahiem Alleyne

Virginia vs Virginia Tech Prediction

The Virginia Cavaliers are likely to come away with a victory over their in-state rivals, the Virginia Tech Hokies, on Saturday night.

The Cavaliers will continue their hot hand from three and will hold the Hokies below their season average in points.

According to Kenpom.com, the Virginia Cavaliers allow only 89.9 points per 100 possessions, ranking them in the top 10 for defensive efficiency.

Expect Sam Hauser to continue his scoring efficiency and display another 20+ point outing against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Where to watch Virginia vs Virginia Tech

The game will be broadcast live on the ACC Network.