Virginia Tech Hokies vs Florida State Seminoles Prediction & Match Preview - February 20, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The No.18 Virginia Tech Hokies (14-4, 8-3) will face the No.16 Florida State Seminoles (12-3, 8-2) for an ACC showdown.

The Virginia Tech Hokies will enter the match on the back of a 80-76 win over the Miami Hurricanes. Justyn Mutts was able to score 22 points, leading his team to a win in a game that went to overtime.

Meanwhile, the Florida State Seminoles will come into this match holding a two-game win streak under their belt. Their most recent win comes against the No. 7 Virginia Cavaliers, as the team dominated all game for a surging 81-60 win.

Match Details

Fixture: Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Florida State Seminoles - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, February 20, 2021, 12 PM ET

Venue: Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, FL

Virginia Tech Hokies

Advertisement

Virginia Tech Justyn Mutts #25 shoots the ball

The Virginia Tech Hokies will travel to face the Florida State Seminoles.

The team's encouraging overtime win against the Miami Hurricanes was exactly what the team needed coming into an intense conference game on Saturday. The Virginia Tech Hokies rank No. 3 in the ACC standings, sitting just below the Florida State Seminoles and the Virginia Cavaliers.

Against the Miami Hurricanes, the team collectively dished out 25 assists overall; it was the most the team recorded for the season. Everyone was getting touches on the offensive end and it showed on the floor throughout the game.

Coach Mike Young and the Virginia Tech Hokies will need to make sure they carry the momentum gained from their win against the Miami Hurricanes when they face the country's No. 16 team.

Key Player -- Justyn Mutts

Advertisement

Virginia Tech Justyn Mutts #25 shoots the ball

Justyn Mutts served as the main factor in the teams' victory against the Miami Hurricanes. He led the team in scoring for a season-high 22 points while grabbing 9 rebounds and dishing out 7 assists.

The 6"7 forward was amazing down the stretch against the Miami Hurricanes and really helped the team when they needed him the most. Many should expect Justyn Mutts to be competitive on Saturday when he faces a tough Florida State Seminoles frontcourt, as he will have his hands full under the rim.

Virginia Tech Hokies' Predicted Line-up

F Keve Aluma, F Justyn Mutts, G Nahiem Alleyne, G Jalen Cone, G Wabissa Bede

Florida State Seminoles Preview

Malik Osborne #10 of the Florida State Seminoles dunks the ball

The Florida State Seminoles will look to claim victory in their ACC matchup against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Coming off their strong win against the Virginia Cavaliers, one of the nation's best, the team will need to show that same dominance when they step on the court Saturday. The Florida State Seminoles have won their last 6 games at home and will look for their 7th against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Advertisement

The Florida State Seminoles showed great defense in their win against the Virginia Cavaliers, forcing the team into 8 first half turnovers. The team will need this same defensive energy as they look to shut down the Virginia Tech Hokies' leading scorer, forward Keve Aluma.

Key Player -- M.J. Walker

What did @Mjwalker_23 have to say after the Noles 21 point win over #7 UVA? @LayneHerdt has it for you 🔽



📲: https://t.co/4oTKxmSu1A pic.twitter.com/4heV7baXie — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) February 16, 2021

The Florida State Seminoles' leading scorer is averaging 13.9 points for the season. M.J. Walker led the team in their win against the Virginia Cavaliers, when he dropped 17 points whole going 5-of-6 from beyond the arc (83.3%).

M.J. Walker will need to convert as many threes as he did in the last game on Saturday. He's shooting 46.7% from field and 54.4% from three this season.

Florida Seminoles' Predicted Line-up

Advertisement

F Malik Osbourne, F Raiquan Gray, G Rayquan Evans, G Wyatt Wilkes, G M.J. Walker

Virginia Tech Hokies vs Florida State Seminoles Prediction

Both teams are closely matched all over the floor, so expect the game to go either way. However, the Florida State Seminoles have a slight advantage in depth on the defensive end. Fans saw this when they forced the Virginia Cavaliers into a heap of turnovers throughout the game.

The game will go down to the wire and will be close, but the Florida State Seminoles should get the win.

Where to watch Virginia Tech Hokies vs Florida State Seminoles ?

The game will air on ESPN2.