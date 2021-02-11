Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs Florida State Seminoles Prediction & Match Preview - February 12, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Florida State Seminoles are back in action on Friday after having their last two games postponed due to COVID-19 regulations. They will host their ACC conference rivals, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, as they hunt down the top spot in the standings. The Demon Deacons have had a college basketball season to forget and will hope to turnaround their fortunes in this matchup.

Match Details

Fixture: Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Florida State Seminoles - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Friday, February 12th, 2021, 12 PM ET

Venue: Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida

Wake Forest Demon Deacons Preview

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons have had a disappointing campaign so far

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons erupted on offense during their latest victory over the Boston College Eagles.

However, they have had a less-than-impressive campaign and have struggled to create offense, averaging just 69 points as a team this season.

The Florida State Seminoles will bring lots of firepower on the offensive end, so the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will need to adjust on the fly if they are going to compete against them.

Key Player - Ian Dubose

Following a standout performance in Wake Forest's most recent win, Ian Dubose will be called upon once again on Friday.

The senior guard is averaging 11 points and 4.5 assists per game, running the Demon Deacon's offense from the point.

When Dubose and his teammates hit the road for Florida on Friday, he will need to focus on his matchup with M.J. Walker on both ends of the floor.

Ian Dubose could be the difference-maker for a Wake Forest upset, but it will need to be a team effort.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons Predicted Lineup

F Ody Oguama, F Isaiah Mucius, G Jahcobi Neath, G Daivien Williamson, G Jonah Antonio

Florida State Seminoles Preview

The Florida State Seminoles recently suffered defeat at the hands of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Following an upset loss to the unranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, the Florida State Seminoles will be hoping to rebuild momentum on Friday. Currently holding sole possession of second place in the ACC, the Seminoles have a good opportunity to gain ground against a struggling Wake Forest team.

The Florida State Seminoles boast a 10-3 overall record, having seen five of their games postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 regulations. As they return to action, the Seminoles will need to knock off the dust quickly to avoid an upset by Wake Forest.

Key Player - RaiQuan Gray

Florida State forward RaiQuan Gray has been a strong presence in the paint this season, grabbing a team-high 6.2 rebounds per game.

Gray could provide a mismatch against the scuffling Wake Forest front court and will erupt on the offensive end.

This ball movement is just beautiful. Again it’s Raiquan Gray with the court vision to shift the defense and set up the eventual open three. pic.twitter.com/7iUaDxbAlt — ACC Content (@ACContent__) January 27, 2021

The 6'8" junior has been getting the job done for the Florida State Seminoles, quietly controlling the boards all season.

If RaiQuan Gray can find the holes in Wake Forest's defense, he could be a dangerous weapon all game.

Florida State Seminoles Predicted Lineup

F RaiQuan Gray, G M.J. Walker, C Balsa Koprivica, G Anthony Polite, G Scottie Barnes

Wake Forest vs Florida State Prediction

The Florida State Seminoles have put themselves in vulnerable territory following their most recent upset loss. They have been fighting to stay near the top of the conference standings, while the Wake Forest Demon Deacons have been struggling to escape the bottom.

The Florida State Seminoles will have a good opportunity to ease into their return and should outlast the Demon Deacons for a victory on Friday.

Where to watch Wake Forest vs. Florida State

The game will be broadcast live on the ACC Network.