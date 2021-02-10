Washington Huskies vs USC Trojans Prediction & Match Preview - February 11, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Washington Huskies will host the USC Trojans in a Pac 12 matchup on Thursday.

The Trojans (15-3, 9-2 Pac 12) are having one of their best seasons, sitting atop the Pac 12 conference on a four-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, the Huskies (3-14, 2-10 Pac 12) are having one of their worst seasons. They are on a horrid 2-10 overall record and will need to play smart if they want to compete with the USC Trojans.

Match Details

Fixture: No. 20 USC vs. Washington - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Thursday, February 11th, 2021, 10 PM ET

Venue: Alaska Airlines Arena , University of Washington

USC Trojans Preview

Trojans #BeatTheBruins by 18 points, their largest margin of victory over UCLA since 2016!



Catch all the highlights of the win ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/DiRU5gKF45 — USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) February 7, 2021

The USC Trojans are arguably the best team on the West coast. They head into this game on the back of a strong 66-48 win against their rivals, UCLA.

The Trojans will look to extend their winning streak to five when they play on Thursday. Andy Enfield's team has won 10 of their last 11 games and will look to exploit a struggling Washington team.

Key Player - Ethan Anderson

The #TrojanFamily voted @Nolomit_e the @RocketMortgage Trojan of the Week after playing the hero against UCLA! pic.twitter.com/dTbdGT97T8 — USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) February 8, 2021

Ethan Anderson averages only 6.8 points per game but was the leading scorer in the USC Trojans' match against the UCLA Bruins.

The sophomore guard attacked the lane and made his defenders look silly throughout the night. We expect him to have a big night against Washington.

USC Trojans Predicted Lineup

F Isaiah Mobley, F Evan Mobley, G Tahj Eaddy, G Drew Peterson, G Isaiah White

Washington Huskies Preview

Washington Head coach Mike Hopkins and RaeQuan Battle #21 reacts after a play

The Washington Huskies are No. 11 in the Pac 12 standings, sitting below every team except for California at 2-10.

The Huskies saw some hope when they won back-to-back games against Colorado (Jan. 20) and Utah (Jan. 24), but they relapsed and lost their previous 3 games.

Key Player - Quade Green

FINAL: Huskies lose to Oregon, 86-74.



Quade Green leads UW with 23 points.



pic by: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez pic.twitter.com/PkdlXBJU7m — KING 5 Sports (@KING5Sports) February 6, 2021

Quade Green is the Washington Huskies' leading scorer. He scored 23 points on 50% shooting in the team's recent loss to Oregon.

The guard leads his team in points, with 15.4 points, and averages 3.4 assists. He is also shooting 41% for the season.

Look out for Green to generate some offense and get things going for Washington when they play the USC Trojans.

Washington Huskies Predicted Lineup

F Nate Roberts, F Hameir Wright, G Jamal Bey, G Eric Stevenson, G Quade Green

Washington vs USC Trojans Prediction

The USC Trojans, who are the favorites heading into this game, possess some of the Pac 12's best guards and will look to up the tempo on Thursday.

The Washington Huskies must stay in the game if they wish to keep up with this Trojans team and possibly win.

Where to watch USC vs Washington

The game will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks Live.