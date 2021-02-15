Washington Huskies vs Washington State Cougars Bets, Odds & Predictions: College Basketball picks for Feb 15 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Washington Huskies will face their rivals, the Washington State Cougars, in a Pac-12 showdown in the NCAA on Monday.

Washington State may have won the two teams' last meeting 77-62. But the Washington Huskies still hold the bragging rights, as they lead their all-time series against Washington State 184-107.

Washington State Cougars will enter the match on the back of a tough 76-65 loss to USC. Washington Huskies, meanwhile, lost 61-64 to UCLA in their last outing for their sixth straight loss.

Match Details

Fixture: Washington Huskies vs Washington State Cougars - NCAA Men's Basketball.

Date & Time: Monday, February 15th, 8 PM ET.

Venue: Beasley Coliseum, Pullman, Washington.

College Basketball Bets Today: Washington State vs Washington Huskies Betting Odds, Lines and over/under

Washington Huskies

Dishon Jackson (#21) of the Washington State Cougars is fouled by Jamal Bey (#5) of the Washington Huskies

The Washington Huskies have struggled all season. Nothing seems to be working for the team holding a 3-16 overall record and 2-12 conference record on the season. They are bottom of the Pac-12 standings as well.

However, Quade Green has been a key player for the Washington Huskies. Green, a former Kentucky transfer, is the team's leading scorer. He scored 16 points in the Washington Huskies' recent loss, and is averaging 15.4 points to go along with 3.4 assists.

If the Washington Huskies hope to end their losing run, Green could be the player they might need the most. However, the guard will have his hands full matching up against Washington State's backcourt tandem of Bonton and sophomore Noah Williams.

Washington State Cougars

Washington State vs Washington

The Washington State Cougars' season has been an up and down one. They reached the lowest point of their season around January after losing six in a row. The bottom team in the Pac 12 standings will need to embark on a winning run to be considered for the March Madness selection list.

The Cougars' win against UCLA was really encouraging. They might use whatever strategy they implemented in that game in Monday night's clash against Washington as well.

Washington State Cougars' Isaiah Bonton could be one to watch out for. The 6' 3" starting guard is averaging 18.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game for the Washington State Cougars this season.

Bonton really got things going for his team against UCLA, scoring 26 points and registering five assists. He also scored 17 points in his teams' recent outing against USC.

Another player to look out for is Dishon Jackson, as he led the team in scoring with 18 points in the USC game.

The freshman from Vallejo, CA, dominated the entire game, even though his effort was just enough to get his team over the line. Nevertheless, Jackson will look to torch the Washington Huskies frontcourt and use his dominant post-game.

If both Jackson and Bonton are in sync, it could be a long night for the Washington Huskies and a field day for Washington State. Expect coach Kyle Smith to implement both options in Jackson and Bonton to harass a horrid Washington Huskies team up front and in the backcourt.

A career night in the paint earns @NoLimitDO today's Cougar Player of the Game#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/oeTx5FXRUl — WSU Men's Basketball (@WSUCougarMBB) February 14, 2021

Odds:

Washington Huskies: + 7.5 (-110).

Washington State Cougars: - 7.5 (-110).

Money Line:

Washington Huskies: +275

Washington State Cougars: -350.

Over/Under:

Over: 141.5 (-115).

Under 141.5 (-105).

Washington State vs Washington Huskies Prediction

This game could go right down to the wire. Despite having one of the worst records in the NCAA, the Washington Huskies are unlikely go down against the Washington State Cougars without a fight.

Washington Huskies could even win this game if Quade Green excels in offense and controls the tempo. That goes for the defensive side of the ball as well.

The Washington Huskies, however, must contain Washington State Cougars' center Dishon Jackson in the paint. Without an answer for Jackson or Bonton, the Washington Huskies could find themselves in deep trouble again.

Where to watch Washington Huskies vs Washington State

The game will be broadcast on the Pac 12 network.