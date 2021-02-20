West Virginia Mountaineers vs Texas Longhorns Odds & Predictions: College Basketball picks for Feb 20

The 13th-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers will get their highly-anticipated rematch with the Texas Longhorns on Saturday. This Big 12 conference battle will feature two of the top offenses in college basketball and could go down to the wire.

In their first meeting with Texas, the West Virginia Mountaineers fell in a 2-point heartbreaker on their home court. On Saturday, they will make their way to Austin to take on the Longhorns for a chance at sole posession of 4th place in the Big 12.

Match Details

Fixture: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Texas Longhorns - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, February 20th, 2021, 3 PM ET

Venue: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, Texas

College Basketball Bets Today: West Virginia Mountaineers vs Texas Longhorns betting odds, lines and over/under

West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins

With the NCAA regular nearing its end, teams are scrambling for seeding ahead of conference tournaments. The Texas Longhorns and West Virginia Mountaineers enter this matchup with the exact same conference record (7-4).

With such an even matchup, this game could come down to individual matchups. West Virginia has an outstanding mix of size and speed, averaging 77.5 points of offense per game. This offensive production will give them a slight advantage over Texas, who averages 75 points per game.

West Virginia Mountaineers

The players to watch for the West Virginia Mountaineers are sophomore Miles McBride and junior Derek Culver. The guard/forward combo is averaging 31 points, 15 rebounds and 6 assists per game. With this type of production, the West Virginia offense has been outpacing and overpowering defenses in the Big 12.

The Texas Longhorns' defenders held the Mountaineers to just 70 points in their first meeting, but have lost four out of seven games since that matchup. Derek Culver should give the Mountaineers a slight advantage in the paint, but this should still be a very close game.

Texas Longhorns

With just three games remaining on their schedule, the Texas Longhorns will be feeling the pressure to perform on Saturday. Once ranked as high as 4th in the NCAA, the Longhorns have run into some trouble recently. Texas took care of business last week, however, taking down unranked Kansas State and TCU.

ANDREW JONES. CLUTCH. 🥶



No. 4 Texas defeats No. 14 West Virginia in a comeback thriller! pic.twitter.com/Bmhe6f9mPZ — ESPN (@espn) January 9, 2021

The players to watch for the Texas Longhorns are junior Andrew Jones and freshman Greg Jones. Jones hit the game-winning shot to lift Texas over West Virginia in their first meeting, hoping to channel the same magic on Saturday. The freshman forward Greg Jones will be put to the ultimate test, dueling Derek Culver in the paint.

Odds:

West Virginia Mountaineers: +4 (-110)

Texas Longhorns: -4 (-110)

Moneyline:

West Virginia Mountaineers: --

Texas Longhorns: --

Over/Under:

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

West Virginia vs Texas Prediction

Both the spread and over/under are set at reasonable odds in this matchup. The West Virginia Mountaineers will be given 4 points on the road, a spread they have a great chance of covering. The Texas Longhorns' recent struggles leave me questioning if they can outperform the West Virginia offense.

I am anticipating a high-scoring affair, but expect the West Virginia Mountaineers to cover or win outright, and for both offenses to cover the over.