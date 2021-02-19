West Virginia Mountaineers vs Texas Longhorns Prediction & Match Preview - February 20, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The 12th-ranked Texas Longhorns will return to their home court for a Big 12 showdown with the 13th-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday.

The Longhorns had their most recent game against Oklahoma postponed due to inclement weather in the area. The Mountaineers, on the other hand, suffered a tough one-point loss in their last matchup.

As the college basketball season dwindles, these teams will be fighting for seeding in the Big 12 Tournament.

Match Details

Fixture: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Texas Longhorns - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, February 20th, 2021, 3 PM ET

Venue: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, Texas

Texas Longhorns Preview

Texas Longhorns head coach Shaka Smart

The Texas Longhorns bounced back from three straight losses with back-to-back conference victories last week. Unfortunately, the poor weather throughout the Southern U.S. has restricted travel, postponing the Longhorns' highly-anticipated matchup with No. 9 Oklahoma.

The Texas Longhorns will have a big test on Saturday as they host a very strong West Virginia Mountaineers squad. Longhorns head coach Shaka Smart seems to have regained the composure of his team, earning a 15-point victory in their last game.

Key Player - Andrew Jones

Star guard Andrew Jones will hope to provide the spark for the Texas Longhorns on Saturday.

The junior is averaging a team-leading 15.9 points per game on 43% shooting, helping the Longhorns to their 13-5 record. Jones hit a game-winning shot to secure a Texas victory in these teams' first meeting of the season.

ANDREW JONES. CLUTCH. 🥶



No. 4 Texas defeats No. 14 West Virginia in a comeback thriller!

Despite his team's mid-season struggles, Andrew Jones has maintained an impressive level of play all year.

The 6'4" guard carries an impressive streak of 13 consecutive games recording 10 or more points and could be the Texas Longhorns' key to victory.

Texas Longhorns Predicted Lineup

F Jericho Sims, F Greg Brown, G Andrew Jones, G Matt Coleman III, G Courtney Ramey

West Virginia Mountaineers Preview

West Virginia Mountaineers forward #1 Derek Culver

The West Virginia Mountaineers will get their long-awaited chance at revenge as they travel to face the Texas Longhorns on Saturday. The Mountaineers suffered a heartbreaking two-point loss in their first meeting with Texas but have held strong in the Big 12 since.

The West Virginia Mountaineers enter this matchup tied with Texas for 4th place in the Big 12 and are victorious in three of their last four games. A victory on Saturday could pay dividends for the seeding of the conference tournament.

Key Player - Derek Culver

Mountaineers star forward Derek Culver has been nothing short of brilliant thus far, averaging a double-double through 20 games. The 6'10" junior has dominated the paint, collecting a team-high 10.4 boards per game.

In the Mountaineers' first meeting with the Texas Longhorns, Culver tallied 14 points and a game-high 16 rebounds.

Derek Culver is keeping the Mountaineers alive right now.



He has 2️⃣9️⃣ points and 1️⃣4️⃣ rebounds.



Oklahoma 89, WVU 88. 5️⃣1️⃣ seconds left in double OT. 🏀

The junior is coming off a career performance, scoring 29 points in his last game against Oklahoma.

If Derek Culver is able to control the boards on Saturday, he could be the difference-maker in the game.

West Virginia Mountaineers Predicted Lineup

F Derek Culver, F Emmitt Matthews Jr., F Jalen Bridges, G Miles McBride, G Sean McNeil

Texas vs West Virginia Prediction

Teams in the Big 12 have been battling for positioning all season, leaving a very close race as the season creeps to an end.

The West Virginia Mountaineers have the offense to compete with any team in college basketball, making them an excellent matchup for the Texas Longhorns.

This looks to be a very high scoring battle, but the slight advantage goes to the West Virginia Mountaineers on the road.

Where to watch Texas vs West Virginia

The game will be broadcast live on ABC.