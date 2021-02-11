West Virginia Mountaineers vs Oklahoma Sooners Prediction & Match Preview - February 13, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Oklahoma Sooners will face the West Virginia Mountaineers in a Big 12 matchup set for Saturday.

West Virginia Mountaineers (14-5, 7-3 Big 12) are coming off their big 82-71 win against Texas Tech on Tuesday as they look to get a 4 game win streak going when they face the Oklahoma Sooners (12-5, 7-4 Big 12).

The Oklahoma Sooners enter the match coming off their 79-72 win over Iowa State, as the team has now won six of their last 7 games.

Match Details

Fixture: West Virginia Mountaineers vs Oklahoma Sooners - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, February 13, 2021, 1 PM ET

Venue: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia

West Virginia Mountaineers Preview

West Virginia Miles McBride shooting a mid range shot

West Virginia Mountaineers will look to impose their defensive prowess on the Oklahoma Sooners. The team relied on their defense when they forced Texas Tech into various defensive schemes to slow down Mac McClung on Tuesday night.

The team will look to do the same when they face the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. West Virginia's back-court, featuring Miles McBride and Sean McNeil, serves as the team's core. The two combined for 46 points in the Big 10 matchup on Tuesday and were unstoppable in transition. Look out for both guards as they enter another Big 10 matchup, Saturday.

Key Player -- Miles McBride

Miles McBride started off a bit slow during the Texas Tech game, but he really ramped things up during the second half when he was in transition.

McBride, the team's leading scorer, shot 50% from the field on 6-of-12 shooting to score 20 points; the guard also went 7-of-8 from the from the foul line. Expect the sophomore to have an even bigger game when he suits up to play Saturday.

West Virginia Mountaineers Predicted Lineup

F Derek Culver, F Emmitt Matthews Jr., F Jalen Bridges, G Miles McBride, G Sean McNeil

Oklahoma Sooners Preview

Oklahoma's Elijah Harkless #24 of the Oklahoma Sooners handles the ball

The Oklahoma Sooners will have their hands full when they face a tough West Virginia Mountaineers squad. The team sits at No. 3 in the Big 12 conference and will look to maintain their place when they look to spoil whatever plans West Virginia coach Bob Huggins has in mind.

The last time these two teams played, the Oklahoma Sooners knocked off West Virginia Mountaineers, 75-71, for the win on February 2. The team comes into this contest with a pair of strong defensive front-court players in Emmit Matthews Jr. and Derek Culver, as the two will look to help their team attempt a sweep in the programs' 2 game series.

The Oklahoma Sooners have been the surprise of the Big 12 conference as of late, with wins against Kansas, Alabama and Texas recently.

Lon Kruger's Oklahoma Sooners will look to come into Saturday's contest and continue their Big 12 surge.

Key Player -- Austin Reaves

The team's leading scorer is back and better. Reaves, averaging 15.8 points and 5.8 assists, returned to action and scored 16 points against Iowa State. The 6"5 senior guard missed the previous two games due to COVID-19 protocols.

𝘉𝘢𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦.



4️⃣ Sooners scored in double figures Saturday vs. Iowa State. Need more of that this weekend at No. 14 West Virginia.#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/FrDhfRb3lT — Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) February 10, 2021

Now, the team's veteran leader is back, making this team even more dangerous. Reaves also came down with 8 rebounds and put up 8 assists in the win as well.

Expect Reaves to invigorate the team with his spot-up shooting. He will be a vital piece for this team as they look to take down a tough West Virginia Mountaineers team.

Oklahoma Sooners Predicted Lineup

F Kur Kuath, F Brady Manek, G Austin Reaves, G Elijah Harkless, G De'Vion Harmon

Oklahoma vs West Virginia Matchup

With Austin Reaves back in the line-up, West Virginia Mountaineers might have some trouble when they face the Oklahoma Sooners. The guard is smart when he's off the ball and will help space the floor to benefit the offense.

Lon Kruger's team knows how to handle a gritty team like West Virginia, so expect this team to get the job done on Saturday.

Where to watch Oklahoma vs West Virginia

The game will be broadcast on BIG12 Network and ESPN+