West Virginia Mountaineers vs Texas Tech Red Raiders Prediction & Match Preview - February 9, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders will host the No. 17 West Virginia Mountaineers in a Big 12 match on Tuesday.

The Mountaineers head into this game on the back of a 91-79 win over the Kansas Jayhawks. Guard Miles McBride came up big with a career-high 29 points to help take down the Jayhawks.

‼️ DOWN. GOES. KANSAS ‼️@WVUhoops takes down the Jayhawks 91-79!



Enjoy today's win all over again with @TonyCaridi's best 📻 calls!https://t.co/fGGuV8C3Ga — Mountaineer Sports Network (@WVUMSN) February 6, 2021

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will look to stop the West Virginia Mountaineers' momentum when the two teams face off on Tuesday.

The Red Raiders are coming off a strong 73-62 win against Kansas State and will look to win their fourth straight game when they face Bob Huggins' team.

Match Details

Fixture: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs West Virginia Mountaineers - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Tuesday, February 9, 2021, 9 PM ET

Venue: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas

Advertisement

Texas Tech Red Raiders Preview

Leaving the Little 🍎 with another road win! pic.twitter.com/e69opFoeRX — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) February 6, 2021

The Texas Tech Red Raiders head into this contest after impressive wins over Oklahoma and Kansas State. They remain in the AP's top 25 and are presenting themselves as a threat to any opponent they play.

Their defense is a force to be reckoned with as it causes teams to lose their rhythm early during games. The Texas Tech Red Raiders hassled Kansas State into 18 turnovers and took them out of their misery in the second half.

We expect this team to do the same when they face the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Key Player - Mac McClung

Advertisement

Guard Mac McClung was on fire when the Texas Tech Red Raiders faced Kansas State. He helped the team to their third straight win and will look to bag another victory for his side when they play on Tuesday.

McClung is having an amazing year in his first season since transferring from Georgetown. He is averaging 17.2 points and 2.4 assists for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The 21-year-old is a game-changer for his side and shows up when needed in big moments.

Texas Tech Red Raiders Predicted Lineup

G Mac McClung, G Terrence Shannon Jr., G Kyler Edwards, F Marcus Santos-Silva, F Micah Peavy

West Virginia Mountaineers Preview

The West Virginia Mountaineers have exceeded expectations this season. They gave Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks trouble all night on Saturday. The team made 50% of their field goals, going to 32-of-64.

The Mountaineers have been shooting well lately, so look out for that when they face the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Tuesday.

The West Virginia Mountaineers sit right under Baylor at No. 2 in the Big 12 standings, with a 6-3 record.

Key Player - Miles McBride

Advertisement

Miles McBride scored a career-high 29 points to help the West Virginia Mountaineers secure a win over the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday.

The Mountaineers' leading scorer is averaging 15.8 points and 4.6 assists this season. He will look to get things going against a tough Texas Tech Raiders defense come Tuesday night.

West Virginia Mountaineers Predicted Lineup

F Derek Culver, F Emmitt Matthews Jr., F Jalen Bridges, G Miles McBride, G Sean McNeil

Texas Tech vs West Virginia Prediction

This is a game that will ultimately end up in favor of the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Miles McBride and Taz Sherman will present the Texas Tech Red Raiders with problems in the back-court, and their performances will likely help the Mountaineers to a win on Tuesday.

Where to watch Texas Tech vs West Virginia

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.