Who is Cam Whitmore? Is Villanova's' injury hit player still worthy of a top 3 pick?: All you need to know

Villanova freshman Cam Whitmore was a potential top 3 selection heading into this season. Coming off a sensational offseason, Whitmore was expected to make noise with the Wildcats early on.

However, a thumb injury prevented the talented forward's debut. Originally, Whitmore was expected to be out until November. As we reach the start of December, there has been no update on Whitmore's status.

Whitmore has the tools to be a highlight machine for the Wildcats. Villanova (2-5) has struggled in a big way to start the season, its first without legendary coach Jay Wright, who retired after last season.

Villanova, which reached the Final Four last season, has depleted depth with injuries to Whitmore and other players. Despite not making his debut, Whitmore still has plenty of excitement among NBA personnel. Let's take a closer look at why Whitmore could still skyrocket up draft boards.

Villanova Wildcats freshman Cam Whitmore waiting to make anticipated debut

Heading into the 2022-23 season, Cam Whitmore was a name to pay close attention to. Although ranked 22nd in ESPN's high school basketball rankings, Whitmore is a showstopper on the court.

Playing this summer for Team USA in the FIBA Americas U18s, Whitmore was sensational. Over the span of six games, Whitmore averaged 18.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. During that stretch, he shot 62.5%, including 45.5% from 3-point range.

Due to the lack of competition in some of those games, Whitmore didn't play extended minutes. When he played extended minutes, he lit up the box scores. His most impressive performance came against Brazil, as he finished with 29 points and 10 rebounds on 11-of-17 shooting.

Cam Whitmore showing his bounce with this phenomenal putback dunk. The 6'7 Villanova-bound wing is averaging more than a point per minute at the FIBA Americas U18s. Has looked like a top-10 pick.

Listed at 6-foot-7, 220 pounds, Cam Whitmore has the upside to be a nightmare on the offensive side of the ball. He is a terrifying threat when attacking the basket. Whitmore can drive the lane and finish in traffic with overpowering strength. He also has the swiftness to navigate his way past defenders and finish with touch.

The biggest concern for Whitmore was his outside shot coming into the season. After taking promising strides forward during his play for Team USA, it looks as if that concern is calming down.

Time will tell when the talented freshman will make his debut for the Villanova Wildcats. For now, Whitmore continues to have plenty of NBA personnel and scouts excited about his potential at the next level.

