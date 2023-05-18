Keyonte George was a problem for defenses across the NCAA in his first and only season at Baylor. The shooting guard headlined college basketball as he balled out week in and out in perhaps the nation's toughest conference.

George, the Big 12 Freshman of the Year, is expected to be a top 10 pick in the NBA draft in June. The college freshman and fellow guard Adam Flagler, a first-team All-Big 12 selection, powered Baylor. George dropped more than 20 points on over a dozen occasions. Baylor was upset in the second round of the NCAA Tournament by Creighton 85-76.

However, his individual brilliance was more than enough for him to enter the the NBA draft. Going into his freshman season, Keyonte George had already made was as, at No. 3, he was the highest-ranked recruit in Baylor history.

Who is Keyonte George? Is he a probable Top-10 NBA Draft Pick? All you need to know

Keyonte George and his high school romance

George, from Lewisville, Texas, finished his high school career as a five-star recruit at IMG Academy in Florida. He was also the MVP of the 2021 3-on-3 under-18 World Cup while playing for USA Basketball.

He played his first two seasons at Lewisville High School before transferrign to iSchool of Lewisville. In that north Texas city, Keyonte was acquainted with a girl, Yahaira Owens, who beecame his high school sweetheart.

Who is Yahaira Owens?

Yahaira Owens goes by Yaya and is a collegiate athlete herself. Yaya’s father is a high school football coach, which is why she moved around during her high school years. She graduated from Slaton High School. With athletic inclination coming from within the family, Yaya made soccer her sport of choice.

Yaya signed for Division I soccer in 2020 before graduating in 2021. The junior midfielder plays for Prairie View A&M University in Texas.

Similar to Yaya, George switched schools during his high school years as well. While he spent his senior year at IMG Academy, the young couple were in a long-distance relationship.

In Texas, there colleges are about 130 miles away from each other. So, they would’ve been able to see each other a lot more than his Florida days. They have shown each other love and support on social media.

The young duo has been supportive of each other’s athletic careers so far. It will be a great love story if they make it all the way from being high school sweethearts.

