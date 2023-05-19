Who is Keyonte George's mom, Kristen George? More about top-10 NBA prospect's family

Keyonte George is familiar to every college basketball fan. He is one of the best players in the sport and though many coaches were after George’s signature, the 6’4 shooting guard made Baylor his destination.

Having balled out at Baylor in his rookie year, George was named Big-12 Freshman of the Year. He was even named second team All Big-12. Having showcased his excellence in his first year in college ball, George will not complete his college tenure and has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft.

As a majority of his basketball recognition came from his adolescent years, George has had a supportive family unit. Having raised him as a single parent, George’s mother, Kristen George, has been the real MVP for him.

The 35-year-old single parent works as a product manager at Caliber Home Loans. A graduate of Paul Quinn College, Kristen has a decent experience in financial services marketing.

Coming out of college Kristen worked as a mortgage professional for six years at Nationstar Mortgage. Through her experience in loan servicing, customer servicing, banking, and sales, Kristen has been able to support her son to follow his dreams.

His biggest cheerleader, Kristen George attends most of Keyonte’s ball games. She also shows her love and support for her son on her social media. Keyonte also has a stepbrother and stepsister, that he enjoys spending time with.

Keyonte George declared for the 2023 NBA draft

Keyonte George joins an esteemed pool of pro ballers who declared for the draft just after having played a single season of NCAA basketball. The Lewisville, Texas native has had quite a non-orthodox high school career for a player of his caliber.

He played his freshman and sophomore season for Lewisville High School before transferring to the iSchool in Lewisville for his Junior season. Having left a mark on all the teams he has played for, George played his senior season at the IMG Academy in Florida before moving to Baylor

Seeing her son progress through the ranks, Kristen George will definitely be a proud mother today. Keyonte George’s professional journey may be just beginning, but his achievements at a young age are very commendable.

