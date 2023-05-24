Why did Caleb Love de-commit from Michigan? The latest news, speculation, and fallout of former UNC guard's path

Caleb Love was a solid guard for the North Carolina Tar Heels for three seasons, but decided to transfer after this season. After committing to the Michigan Wolverines in April, he de-committed this month, reentering the transfer portal. Love did not have the required credits to meet Michigan's admission standards, according to CBS Sports analyst Matt Norlander.

Love has shown the ability to do well as a starting guard as he averaged 14.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 101 games for the Tar Heels. He needs to improve his shooting from beyond the arc (31.7% from 3-point range for his career). He is one of the country's best available players and could be a plus for any program interested in his services.

There is a lot of speculation about what Caleb Love's future will look like entering his fourth collegiate season. What is the rumor mill saying about his next move?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Where will Caleb Love play next season?

After decommiting from Michigan, Caleb Love is at an interesting position. Reports have linked him to three powerhouse basketball schools in Texas, Arizona and Gonzaga.

B/R Hoops @brhoops per



Where do y'all think is a good fit for the talented guard? Caleb Love linked to Texas, Arizona and Gonzaga as potential landing spotsper @247Sports Where do y'all think is a good fit for the talented guard? Caleb Love linked to Texas, Arizona and Gonzaga as potential landing spots 👀 per @247SportsWhere do y'all think is a good fit for the talented guard? https://t.co/aRdHZ2lqJb

Looking at his fit with Texas, it could be a bit of a learning curve. The Longhorns have Tyrese Hunter returning and have added Max Abrams. Having Love join the program could be a clash of playstyles as the ball is going to be in their hands for the majority of the time and could lead to some issues early on.

Diving into Gonzaga, the Bulldogs lost a lot of their talent, including guard Hunter Sallis to Wake Forest and Drew Timme to the NBA draft. They have to figure out who will lead the offense, and Love would be a great fit as he could dominate with a less-than-stellar roster.

The fit between Love and the Arizona Wildcats feels like the best option. Coach Tommy Lloyd already lost guard Kerr Kriisa, and Arizona is expected to be one of the country's top offensive programs. Last season, the Wildcats finished fifth in college basketball with 81.9 points per game, and he should do well fitting the pace of play there.

Poll : 0 votes