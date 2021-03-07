Wisconsin Badgers vs Iowa Hawkeyes Prediction & Match Preview - March 7, 2021 - NCAA Men's Basketball

The 5th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes will round out their regular season on Sunday as they host the 25th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers in a Big Ten battle.

The Hawkeyes secured a huge 48-point victory over Nebraska in their last game, improving their Big Ten record to 13-6. The Badgers have lost back-to-back conference games, finding themselves in danger of falling to 7th place with a loss on the road.

Match Details

Fixture: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Sunday, March 7th, 2021, 12:30 PM ET

Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa

_________________________________________________________________

Wisconsin Badgers Preview

The Wisconsin Badgers carry a 16-10 overall record

Advertisement

Following two tough losses to ranked Big Ten opponents, the Wisconsin Badgers will hope to bounce back on the road against a tough Iowa team. The Badgers have been quiet offensively, scoring just 69 points in each of their last two games.

With the talented defenders of Iowa waiting on their home court, Wisconsin will have their work cut out for them to prevent a third straight loss. If the Badgers can minimize the production of Luka Garza in the paint, they may suffice enough offense to escape with a clutch victory.

Key Player - Nate Reuvers

The Wisconsin Badgers have struggled to control the paint since losing Micah Potter to injury. On Sunday, the Badgers will have to find an answer for one of the most dominant centers in college basketball, leaving Nate Reuvers as the man for the job.

Badgers back in front at Mackey



Nate Reuvers into double figures with 11 points and 2 blocks for Bucky



WIS 44, PUR 43 | 12:38 2H pic.twitter.com/3mXbOutjD9 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 3, 2021

Despite his 6'11" frame, Reuvers is averaging just 3.3 rebounds per game. The Badgers will need a big night from the big man if they are going to slow down the Iowa Hawkeyes' momentum.

Advertisement

Wisconsin Badgers Predicted Lineup

F Aleem Ford, F Tyler Wahl, F Nate Reuvers, G D'mitrik Trice, G Brad Davison

_________________________________________________________________

Iowa Hawkeyes Preview

Iowa Hawkeyes guard #10 Joe Wieskamp

The Iowa Hawkeyes have stayed strong throughout the season and sit at 5th in the NCAA with just one game remaining. The Hawkeyes handled the Badgers with ease in their first meeting, taking a 15-point road victory en route to six of their last seven.

The Hawkeyes' offense nearly matched their season-high in their last game, tallying 102 points for their 13th conference victory. With the struggling Badgers coming to town, the Hawkeyes just need to keep their momentum and finish the season strong.

Key Player - Luka Garza

As Iowa's season comes to a close, so does senior center Luka Garza's outstanding college career. The 6'11" playmaker has torn up the Big Ten, averaging a conference-leading 23.9 points to go along with eight boards per game.

Advertisement

Luka Garza has been named a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy for the 2nd year in a row, per release. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/xL6214ZvGX — Quinn Douglas (@Quinn_Douglas_) March 4, 2021

Without the Wisconsin Badgers' key player in the paint, Luka Garza could be in for a huge night for his final regular season game. As a Naismith Trophy semifinalist, Garza could help his case for the best player in college basketball on Sunday.

Iowa Hawkeyes Predicted Lineup

C Luka Garza, G Jordan Bohannon, G Connor McCaffery, G CJ Fredrick, G Joe Wieskamp

_________________________________________________________________

Wisconsin vs Iowa Prediction

Despite the Iowa Hawkeyes entering this matchup as the 5th-ranked team in the NCAA, they sit in a tie for third place in the Big Ten. They are likely to play their starters for their typical minutes, making them a dangerous squad on their home court.

The Wisconsin Badgers will need to leave their past losses behind them and find their offensive rhythm quickly. The Hawkeyes' defense should be able to take control of the game, however, making Iowa a big favorite on Sunday.

Where to watch Wisconsin vs Iowa

The game will be broadcast live on FOX.