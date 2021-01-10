Wisconsin Badgers vs Michigan Wolverines Prediction & Match Preview - January 12, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers will head to Ann Arbor to take on the No.10 Michigan Wolverines in a Top 10 showdown between two Big Ten rivals.

Michigan controls the historic record going back to the 1949-50 season with 70 wins and 55 losses. However, the Badgers won their last matchup in February 2020, 81-74.

The undefeated Wolverines will be coming into the matchup given a couple of days of extra rest. After their impressive performance over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Wednesday night, their game against the Penn State Nittany Lions was postponed for COVID-19 concerns.

Match Details

Fixture: Wisconsin Badgers vs Michigan Wolverines - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 12, 2021, 7 PM ET

Venue: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Wisconsin Badgers Preview

The Wisconsin Badgers are coming off a double-overtime victory over the Indiana Hoosiers. They were forced to dig deep in their comeback against an in-conference opponent, going to 4-1 in Big Ten play.

While some teams would view a double-overtime game as an excuse for having tired legs in their next appearance, Wisconsin senior D'mitrik Trice believes it will be an advantage.

Getting this win in double overtime is a big help and momentum booster for us to get back where we need to be. We just know that we're a hard-nosed, gritty team. We've got to continue to play Wisconsin defense, and that's what's going to get the job done.

The Wisconsin Badgers will look to maintain their top 10 defense to earn a victory over the Michigan Wolverines and move to first place in the Big Ten. According to kenpom.com, the Badgers are allowing only 89.2 points per 100 possessions.

Key Player - D'Mitrik Trice

Rhode Island v Wisconsin

D'mitrick Trice has done nothing but come up big for the Wisconsin Badgers all season.

The senior guard tied up the game against the Indiana Hoosiers in regulation and ultimately won the game on a jumper that put the Badgers ahead in double overtime.

Trice will need to continue his clutch performance to lead Wisconsin to a win over the Michigan Wolverines.

Wisconsin Badgers Predicted Lineup

F Aleem Ford, F Nate Reuvers, C Micah Potter, G D'Mitrik Trice, G Brad Davison

Michigan Wolverines Preview

The Michigan Wolverines are coming off a 25-point victory over the No. 16 Minnesota Golden Gophers to remain undefeated in Division I play.

Michigan has scored over 80 points in all of its games except one. The Wolverines have been shooting at an impressive 52.5% from the field.

If the Michigan Wolverines can maintain their proficient scoring against a tough Wisconsin Badgers defensive, they will move to 6-0 in the Big Ten.

Key Player - Hunter Dickinson

Toledo v Michigan

Hunter Dickinson is the key player for the Michigan Wolverines. The freshman center has scored double-digit points in every game for the Wolverines this season.

In Dickinson's previous game, he scored 28 points on 80% shooting.

If the 7-foot-1 freshman can continue his dominance, he will help his team go to 11-0 after beating the competitive Wisconsin Badgers on Tuesday night.

Michigan Wolverines Predicted Lineup

F Isaiah Livers, C Hunter Dickinson, G Mike Smith, G Eli Brooks, G Franz Wagner

Wisconsin vs Michigan Prediction

The Michigan Wolverine will defeat the Wisconsin Badgers on Tuesday night. The Wolverines are too talented on offense and will be able to overcome the Badgers' strong defense.

Expect Dickinson to continue his strong play and dominate the paint all game against Wisconsin.

Where to watch Wisconsin vs Michigan

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.