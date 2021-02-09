Wisconsin Badgers vs Nebraska Cornhuskers  Prediction & Match Preview - February 1, 2021| NCAA Men's Basketball

No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers (14-6, 8-5 Big 10) have been on a roll as they look for their sixth straight win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-10, 0-7 Big 10).

The Wisconsin Badgers have won their last five against Nebraska Cornhuskers as the team will look to come out hot over their conference rivals.

Nebraska, who are having a difficult season, will need to find ways to pull off an upset win over one of the nation's top programs. They will look to get it done on Wednesday at their home.

Match Details

Fixture: Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Wisconsin Badgers - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 10th, 9:30 PM EST

Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska

Wisconsin Badgers Preview

🗓 SCHEDULE UPDATE 🗓



This week's game at Nebraska has been moved up to Wednesday at 8:30 PM (CT) on @BigTenNetwork



Full Schedule → https://t.co/1ocfn4fV5b pic.twitter.com/MuObWihWWg — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 8, 2021

The Wisconsin Badgers will come into this game as heavy favorites when they play Nebraska. In their last five games against each other, the Wisconsin Badgers won by an average of 12 points.

The team's defense is one of the best in the nation. They hold their opponents to only 63.1 points per game (28th-lowest in the NCAA). They will look to terrorize a struggling Nebraska team.

Greg Gard's team sits at No. 4 in Big Ten standings at 8-4. The team has lost 3 of their last five, but will need this game -- coming in as heavy favorites -- to get back on track. The Wisconsin Badgers lost 3 of their last 5 before going on a 12-3 record before losing to Ohio State, Penn State and Illinois.

Expect the team to get back on their feet come Wednesday.

Key Player -- D'Mitrik Trice

Rhode Island v Wisconsin

D'Mitrik Trice has helped establish the Wisconsin back-court this season. The 6"0 senior came up big when the team lost to Illinois, scoring 22 points on 50% shooting. The guard is averaging 13.3 points and 3.3 assists for the season.

Trice is also shooting relatively well from beyond the arc. He's converted 38.1% on his total of 97 three pointers attempted this year. He is shooting 43% from the field overall for the season as he looks to get things going for the Wisconsin Badgers.

Wisconsin Badgers Predicted Lineup

F Aleem Ford, F Tyler Wahl, F Micah Potter, G D'mitrik Trice, G Brad Davison

Nebraska Cornhuskers Preview

The Nebraska Cornhuskers rank near the bottom of the Big 10 conference. The team's latest collapse was against Minnesota in a devastating 79-61 loss. The loss gives Nebraska a 0-7 Big 10 conference record, as the team has now dropped their last 3 home games.

Somehow, this team must find a way to win against the Wisconsin Badgers. With a win over Greg Gard's squad, Nebraska Cornhuskers can push the momentum on their side if they can pull off an upset; all eight games remaining are Big 10 conference matches.

Key Player -- Teddy Allen

Teddy Allen did not play in Nebraska's last game against Minnesota, but when he returns Wednesday night -- expect the team's leading scorer to come up big against the Wisconsin Badgers. The junior guard is averaging 17.1 points and 4.9 rebounds for the season. He scored 23 points against No. 19 Michigan on Jan. 2 , and he scored 21 against Indiana on Jan. 10.

Expect the guard to have a productive outing if Nebraska Cornhuskers can get things going.

Nebraska Cornhuskers Predicted Lineup

F Lat Mayen, F Teddy Allen, F Derrick Walker, G Trey McGowens, G Dalano Banton

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Prediction

The Wisconsin Badgers pose too much of a threat for Nebraska Cornhuskers to handle. Wednesday's contest might be a blow-out if Nebraska can't keep up with a fast-paced team like Wisconsin.

If Nebraska Cornhuskers do look to pull off an upset, it will have to be from the offense coming up with creative ways against a tough Wisconsin Badgers defense.

How to watch Nebraska vs. Wisconsin

The game will be broadcast live on BIG 10 Network.