Wisconsin Badgers vs Penn State Nittany Lions Prediction & Match Preview - January 3, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Wisconsin Badgers are traveling to play the Penn State Nittany Lions for a Big 10 conference showdown. The Badgers currently sit in second place in the competitive Big 10, while the Nittany Lions have yet to win a conference game. The college basketball season is now in full stride, and teams will begin separating themselves in the standings moving forward.

Match Details

Fixture: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Sunday, January 3rd, 2021, 12 PM ET

Venue: Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania

Wisconsin Badgers Preview

Rhode Island v Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Badgers are likely to drop in the AP Top 25 rankings after a loss to the unranked Maryland Terrapins on December 28. The Badgers recovered quickly, however, delivering a strong showing in their last game against the No. 21 Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Badgers improved to 9-2 with the victory and are currently in second place in the Big 10.

Key Player - D'Mitrik Trice

D'Mitrik Trice is a talented scorer with impressive shooting ability and has been showing off all aspects of his game this season. Trice currently leads his team with 14.2 points per game and has exploded for a combined 68 points in his last three games. Trice will be looking to keep the hot hand against the Penn State Nittany Lions and help the Badgers secure their tenth win of the season.

D'Mitrik Trice just went in his bag for that scoring tear in the second half for the #Badgers @DMitrikTrice0 pic.twitter.com/KtLBzvs6Vr — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) December 25, 2020

Wisconsin Badgers Predicted Lineup

G Nate Reuvers, G Aleem Ford, G D'Mitrik Trice, F Brad Davison, F Micah Potter

Penn State Nittany Lions Preview

Penn State v Michigan State

The Penn State Nittany Lions have struggled to find their rhythm in the Big 10 thus far. The Nittany Lions lost their last Big 10 matchup to the Indiana Hoosiers by a score of 87-85. The Nittany Lions showed resilience by keeping the game close but were unable to hold on in the end. Now, the Nittany Lions will have to play their best basketball on Sunday against the Wisconsin Badgers to avoid a 0-4 start in conference play.

Key Player - Izaiah Brockington

Izaiah Brockington is consistently the Penn State Nittany Lions' biggest factor on both ends of the court. Brockington averages 15.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Brockington, a junior guard out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is having the best season of his college career thus far and will need to continue his strong start if the Nittany Lions are going to pull off an upset of the Wisconsin Badgers.

Penn State Nittany Lions Predicted Lineup

G Izaiah Brockington, G Myreon Jones, G Jamari Wheeler, F John Harrar, F Seth Lundy

Wisconsin vs. Penn State Prediction

The Penn State Nittany Lions have struggled in conference matchups this season and will have their hands full again on Sunday. The Wisconsin Badgers are a very consistent team with offensive weapons at every position. I expect the Badgers to have a solid performance and beat the Nittany Lions on the road.

Where to watch Wisconsin vs. Penn State?

The game will be broadcast via live stream on the B1G network.