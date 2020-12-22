Xavier Musketeers vs Creighton Bluejays Prediction & Match Preview - December 23, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

Match Details

Fixture: Xavier Musketeers vs. Creighton Bluejays - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 23rd, 3 PM ET

Venue: CHI Health Center, Omaha, Nebraska

The No. 13 Creighton Bluejays will host the No. 22 Xavier Musketeers in a Big East battle. Both teams had some changes to their AP ranking this week. The Bluejays dropped four places after going 2-1 in last week's competitions, while the Musketeers found themselves gaining the last top-25 position after starting the year 8-0.

Creighton Bluejays Preview

The Creighton Bluejays may not have taken a loss last week, but they sure did catch a scare against the UConn Huskies as they were able to hold on to an overtime win, 76-74.

The Bluejays were inconsistent in the game against the Huskies. Creighton went four out of nine from three-pointers in the first half but went ice cold in the second half and shot just three of eighteen.

The Creighton Bluejays will need to stay consistent all game to knock off the ranked Xavier Musketeers and earn a spot back in the top 10.

Key Player - Damien Jefferson

Creighton v Seton Hall

Damien Jefferson is the key player for the Creighton Bluejays. The senior forward is averaging 11.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and is shooting 43.5% from behind the arc.

Jefferson will need to come up big for the Creighton Bluejays to earn their third win in the Big East.

Creighton Bluejays Predicted Lineup

Damien Jefferson, Christian Bishop, Denzel Mahoney, Mitch Ballock, Marcus Zegarowski

Xavier Musketeers Preview

The Xavier Musketeers have gone unbeaten to start the season. Their latest victory was against the Marquette Golden Eagles that came down to a step-back three at the buzzer.

The Xavier Musketeers have been extremely proficient from the field this season, shooting at a 51% conversion rate.

Xavier will have to continue their impressive shooting rates to knock off the Creighton Bluejays and earn their second win in Big East play.

Key Player - Adam Kunkel

Temple V Belmont

Adam Kunkel is the key player for the Xavier Musketeers. Aside from hitting the game-winner against Marquette, the Belmont transfer had 22 points.

Expect Kunkel to have a great game coming off the bench on Wednesday as his confidence will be riding sky high.

Xavier Musketeers Predicted Lineup

Jason Carter, Zach Freemantle, Nate Johnson, Paul Scruggs, Colby Jones

Xavier vs. Creighton Prediction

Xavier Musketeers will pull off the upset on Wednesday and beat the Creighton Bluejays to go to 9-0 on the year.

How to watch Xavier vs. Creighton

The game will be broadcasted live on Fox Sports 1.