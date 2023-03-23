"A 30-minute walk outside" - Arnold Schwarzenegger shares bad mood buster tips in latest edition of daily newsletter

No one in the history of bodybuilding has ever created a name bigger than Arnold Schwarzenegger. Although it has been decades since Arnold has distanced himself from professional competition, he has not stopped keeping himself fit.

Arnold started his daily newsletter a few months ago. His aim through the newsletter is to guide people to stay fit. In its most recent edition, he shared his tips and advice for bad mood busting.

"The next time you're having trouble seeing a better future, a 30-minute walk outside can extinguish your negative thoughts and lift your mood," he said.

Arnold Schwarzenegger shared his piece of advice to overcome a bad mood

The seven-time Olympia champion, in his latest edition of The Pump Daily, first shared a research fact that read:

"Being more optimistic can help you live longer, according to researchers from Boston University and Harvard."

Arnold Schwarzenegger shared that it is important to give five minutes to analyze the best possible self. He, later on, added ways to increase life and health, saying:

"We know biological and genetic factors can influence longevity. And behaviors like strength training, going for daily walks, and avoiding smoking and alcohol can add up to a decade (or more) to your life. Turns out, your mindset matters too — independent of your healthy behaviors (such as whether or not your smoke or drink)."

The Austrian Oak then shared an incident from last week where he was feeling a little low. He wrote:

"As a matter of fact, last week I got up at 5:45 to do my chores and feed the animals and I felt a little depressed. I wasn’t as excited as I normally am to see the animals and start my morning routine. I felt off. I said to myself, 'You have no reason to be upset.'"

Adding to that, Arnold Schwarzenegger wrote about how he overcame his bad mood and turned himself cheerful.

"But then instead of thinking, I did what I always tell you to do," he continued. "I stopped my brain and went about my routine, and as I walked around to the animals, I felt a little better but still not like myself. Then I went on my bike ride and trained at the gym, and by breakfast, it was like a black and white TV turned to color. I was back to my normal self.

"The Terminator star also shared that walking and going outside can help reset the mindset. According to him, walking disrupts the loop of negative thoughts and outdoor activities help in shifting attention and focus."

Arnold Schwarzenegger then wrote that just 20 minutes a day can help in mood-lifting and help in motivation to stay fit and achieve better health. He concluded saying:

"Just 20 minutes per day is all it took for mood-lifting improvements. And the icing on the cake? If you do that seven days per week, you also will achieve the recommendation of 150 minutes of exercise per week, which is associated with longer life and less disease."

Arnold Schwarzenegger shares his tips and tricks daily for various health and fitness issues.

