Alex Eubank admits to having “bad anger issues” after first love passed away in high school

Alex Eubank is on a journey to set new standards in the fitness industry with his aesthetic physique and training style, inspiring youngsters to embrace a healthy lifestyle. However, this wasn't always the case and Alex had anger issues during his high school days, like many teenagers. On August 21, he uploaded a video on his YouTube channel in which he opened up about the emotions he felt in his high school days. Let's find out what exactly happened.

In the video, Alex Eubank worked out with the eight-time Mr. Olympia Ronnie Coleman, and between the sets, the duo began a conversation about how they engaged in bodybuilding. Ronnie asked:

"How old were you when you started?" [06:17]

"I was 16 when I started working out; I didn't really know what I was doing, though I think 17 18 is when I really started turning up what made you get into it," Alex replied. [06:18]

"When I was 16, I had, like I had bad anger issues in high school. There was a it's kind of sad I'm not sad about anymore when I was 16 there's a a girl that passed away that it was like the I wouldn't say we we were it was about to be like my first girlfriend you know in high school like your first little thing and she and she died unexpectedly," Eubank added. [06:24]

Soon after the unexpected and sad dismissal of his first girlfriend Alex Eubank started practicing calisthenics in the gym. But after a little while the fitness influencer started to shift toward lifting weights in the gym and since then he never looked back.

While lifting weights in the gym Eubank also started watching some of the legendary bodybuilders like the eight-time Mr. Olympia Ronnie Coleman, Lee Labrada, Calum Von Morger, and Bradley Martin which sparked his passion for bodybuilding.

Alex Eubank revealed the reason behind his girlfriend's death

Last year, Alex Eubank was featured on "The George Janko Show" Clips's podcast and revealed that his first love suffered from a urinary tract infection.

"She had like a seizure; she said she was feeling sick and stuff like that, and then she had a seizure had to go to the uh ICU and I think she she had that thing like septic shock or something. I guess like oh, I think I think what happened. What I remember was that maybe she had like a like a UTI that was left untreated and maybe the infection spread," Alex Eubank explained. [01:27]

Despite facing hardships at such a young age, Eubank became a successful fitness influencer, and now he's inspiring many youngsters.

