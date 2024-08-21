Alex Eubank’s most expensive cars till date Ft. 1000hp Shelby GT

Alex Eubank is a 24-year-old fitness enthusiast who sets new standards for aesthetic physiques among youngsters. You might think he only loves intense training and working on his physique, but what if we tell you Alex Eubank has a pretty impressive car collection?

The cars in his collection will catch you off guard and blow your mind. He recently shared an Instagram story of his collection, and now let's find out what the 24-year-old has in his garage.

Alex Eubank's Q&A story on his Instagram (Image Source: Alex Eubank's Instagram)

Alex Eubank's current collection

1. BMW M5

Alex Eubank is a stickler for fast cars, and the BMW M5 is the first car on his list. The M5 has a twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 engine pumping out 617 horsepower stock. The car has an eight-speed automatic transmission to handle all the power. Along with that, the M5 can do 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 2.6 seconds and 0 to 100 miles per hour in just 6.2 seconds. The top speed of Alex Eubank's M5 is 190 miles per hour. According to Car and Driver, the price of the M5 is expected to be $111,895 for the 2023 model.

2. Audi RSQ8

Another car that the fitness influencer loves to cruise around in is his 590-horsepower Audi RSQ8. Despite being an SUV, the car has a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that can do 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 3.2 seconds and 0 to 100 miles per hour in 8.1 seconds. According to Car and Driver, the price starts at $126,995 for the 2024 model.

3. Porsche GT4 RS

The last car the fitness influencer has is one of the favourites - the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS. According to Eubank's Instagram story, he is currently re-building the car. The GT4 RS has a 4-litre flat-six engine pumping out 493 horsepower, and a 7-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission handles all this power.

The GT4 RS can complete 0 to 60 miles per hour in just a record time of 2.8 seconds and 0 to 100 in 6.7 seconds. The price of this car starts at $144,050 in the US (via Fastest Laps).

Alex Eubank's previously owned cars

1. Audi R8

Eubank used to own an Audi R8 with a 5.2-litre V10 pumping out 540 horsepower. The 24-year-old fitness enthusiast's girlfriend used to cruise in this car, which can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds.

2. GT 500

Alex also owned a Shelby GT 500, which he exchanged for his Mustang, and the car can go from 0 to 60 in just 3.3 seconds. However, there is a fun fact about this car: it is a 1000-horsepower absolute beast.

3. Supra MKV

Eubank also had a taste for JDM cars and previously owned a 700-horsepower A90 Supra MKV. However, he didn't share the record times of his car.

4. BMW X4M

BMWs have a separate place in Eubank's heart; he also owned a BMW SUV but with M specs for his love of going fast on highways.

5. Mercedes-Maybach SUV

He also owned a luxurious Mercedes-Maybach SUV. The price for this car starts at $175,000 and goes up to $200,000, depending on the add-ons and the various trim options available.

