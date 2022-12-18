Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ronnie Coleman, and others, here are Mr. Olympia winners by year

The annual Mr. Olympia bodybuilding competition started on 15 December and will end on 18 December 2022.

After winning in 2020 and 2021, Mamdouh Elssbiay, often known as "Big Ramy," is eying for a third straight Mr. Olympia title. Even though Elssbiay's three victories would be a tremendous accomplishment, he still has a long way to go before being considered one of the most successful bodybuilders in the event's history.

Big personalities like Lou Ferrigno and Arnold Schwarzenegger have competed in the competition during its almost 50-year existence. But interestingly, neither of them holds the highest number of titles.

The great Ronnie Coleman and Lee Haney hold the highest number of titles, which is eight.

Who has the most number of Mr. Olympia title wins?

Arnold Schwarzenegger may be the most well-known bodybuilder in Mr. Olympia's history, but Lee Haney and Ronnie Coleman have won more championships than him. Schwarzenegger held the record for the most wins with seven till 1990 before Lee Haney overtook him in 1991. In 2017, Phil Heath equaled Schwarzenegger's record of seven titles.

Although "Big Ramy" has a chance to become the eighth man to win three titles this year, he still has a long way to go before he can compete with Coleman and Haney.

Number of Titles Name 8 Ronnie Coleman 8 Lee Haney 7 Arnold Schwarzenegger 7 Phil Heath 6 Dorian Yates 4 Jay Cutler

How many titles does Arnold Schwarzenegger hold?

Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of the most successful bodybuilders in Mr. Olympia's history.

Schwarzenegger won seven Mr. Olympia titles, including six consecutive titles from 1970 to 1975. He added one more title to his winning streak of seven in 1980.

Lee Haney tied Schwarzenegger's record in 1990. The following year, he smashed it. Later, Ronnie Coleman surpassed Schwarzenegger's mark and tied Haney. In 2017, Phil Heath's seventh victory brought him level with Schwarzenegger.

As the sponsor and namesake of the annual Arnold Sports Festival, Schwarzenegger continues to be interested in bodybuilding despite his fame as an actor who subsequently transitioned into politics as the governor of California.

Who is six-time Mr. Olympia Dorian Yates?

Dorian Yates is a former professional bodybuilder. Behind Ronnie Coleman, Lee Haney, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Phil Heath, he holds the fifth-highest total of title victories in history, winning the competition six times in a row from 1992 to 1997.

He is highly recognized for his intense workouts and broad, thick back and is regarded as one of the greatest professional bodybuilders in history.

His career was largely cut short by chronic, acute injuries, such as torn triceps and biceps, the latter occurring just three weeks before his final competition in 1997, which he won despite the injury. His victory caused controversy among other athletes, sports writers, and amateurs who believed runner-up Nasser El Sonbaty should have won.

Jay Cutler, the man who stopped Ronnie Coleman

Former professional bodybuilder Jason Isaac Cutler is from the United States. With victories in 2006, 2007, 2009, and 2010, Cutler has won Mr. Olympia four times and finished second six times. His quads and the quad-stomp position made him famous. He is regarded as one of the greatest professional bodybuilders in history.

After finishing second to Ronnie Coleman in the Mr. Olympia competition four times, he won the Arnold Classic three times in a row in 2002, 2003, and 2004. He first won the championship in 2006.

Mr. Olympia winners by year

The table here shows all the winners from 1965 to 2021, including the brief two-championship era from 1974 to 1979.

Year Winner 1965-66 Larry Scott 1967-69 Sergio Olivia 1970-73 Arnold Schwarzenegger 1974-75 Arnold Schwarzenegger (Heavy-weight)Franco Columbu (Light-weight) 1976 Ken Waller (Heavy-weight)Franco Columbu (Light-weight) 1977-78 Robby Robinson (Heavy-weight)Frank Zane (Light-weight) 1979 Mike Mentzer (Heavy-weight)Frank Zane (Light-weight) 1980 Arnold Schwarzenegger 1981 Franco Columbu 1982 Chris Dickerson 1983 Samir Bannnout 1984-91 Lee Haney 1992-97 Dorian Yates 1998-2005 Ronnie Coleman 2006-07 Jay Cutler 2008 Dexter Jackson 2009-10 Jay Cutler 2011-2017 Phil Heath 2018 Shawn Rhoden 2019 Brandon Curry 2020-21 Mamdouh "Big Ramy" EIssbiay

