Evolution of the Mr. Olympia prize money over the years

The Mr. Olympia first happened in 1965 and is the most sought-after bodybuilding event today. Despite some controversies, it is running in its full glory, and this year will be its 60th. Aspiring contestants from all over the world arrive at the Olympia venue each year in the hope that they will be crowned in their preferred category.

But the winning title and the fame aren't the only things the top competitors get. The prize money that comes along is huge. The winning prize amount has also come a long way with the change in the world economy. Here is the evolution of the prize money for Mr. Olympia over the years:

1965 - 1974: $1,000

Larry Scott won the first two Mr. Olympia events in 1965 and 1966. He is the one bodybuilder who never lost a Mr. Olympia. Sergio Oliva won thrice, in 1967, 68 and 69. Then arrived the most popular Mr. Olympia to date, Arnold Schwarzenegger, who didn't leave until 1975 before he came back again.

1975: $2,500

Arnold Schwarzenegger won his sixth Mr. Olympia and the hiked prize money in 1975.

1976 - 1977: $5,000

Franco Columbu and Frank Zane won the $5k prize in 1976 and 1977 respectively.

1978: $15,000

Frank Zane won the $15k and the Mr. Olympia title in 1978.

1979 - 1983: $25,000

Frank Zane won his third title in 1979 before Schwarzenegger struck again one last time in 1980. The next titles were won by Franco Columbu, Chris Dickerson, and Samir Bannout in 1981, 1982, and 1983 respectively.

1984 - 1985: $50,000

Lee Haney arrived to conquer in 1984 and didn't leave until 1991.

1986 - 1987: $55,000 (Lee Haney)

1988 - 1989: $75,000 (Lee Haney)

1990 - 1994: $100,000

Lee Haney saw some serious hike in the prize money. He started at $50k and left at $100k, winning till 1991. After that, in 1992, Dorian Yates arrived.

1995 - 2003: $110,000

Dorian Yates won from 1992-97. Ronnie Coleman arrived in 1998, and he defended his title for the maximum number of times in Olympia history (along with Lee Haney).

2004: $120,000 (Ronnie Coleman)

2005: $150,000 (Ronnie Coleman)

2006 - 2008: $155,000 (Jay Cutler in 06, 07 & Dexter Jackson in 08)

2009 - 2011: $200,000

Jay Cutler won from 2009-10, then Phil Heath arrived and kept winning until 2017.

2012 - 2013: $250,000 (Phil Heath)

2014: $275,000 (Phil Heath)

2015 - 2023: $400,000

The prize money hasn't seen a hike since 2015. Phil Heath was succeeded by Shawn Rhoden in 2018, who was succeeded by Brandon Curry in 2019. Then arrived Mamdouh Elssbiay or 'Big Ramy', who won twice. Hadi Choopan and Derek Lunsford also won $400,000 and the title in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Mr. Olympia's 2024 schedule

The much-awaited Mr. Olympia is celebrating its 60 years in 2024. The Olympia Pavillion is at the Resorts World, Las Vegas. The event will start on October 7, with all pre-finals wrapping up by October 9.

The press conference will happen on the 10th along with a meet-and-greet with the finalists. The actual championship will happen on 11-12 October; with the concluding seminar on 13th.

Watch the official trailer of Mr. Olympia 2024:

