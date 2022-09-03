How did Arnold Schwarzenegger get American citizenship?

Arnold Schwarzenegger is regarded as one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time. The eight-times Mr. Olympia is also an actor, producer, businessman, and politician.

He has appeared in movies like Pumping Iron, Conan the Barbarian, etc. Hailing from a small village in Austria, Arnold fought all odds to enter America and eventually gain its citizenship. His struggle story serves as an inspiration to many.

Arnold @Schwarzenegger 35 years ago today, I became a citizen of the United States of America. I arrived here almost 50 years ago with empty pockets, but full of dreams. I owe it all to America. It was, without a doubt, one of the proudest days of my life. 35 years ago today, I became a citizen of the United States of America. I arrived here almost 50 years ago with empty pockets, but full of dreams. I owe it all to America. It was, without a doubt, one of the proudest days of my life. https://t.co/aHYk9mBZxW

Arnold Schwarzenegger gained American Citizenship in September 1983

Arnold was born on July 30, 1947, and his family was struggling with poverty due to World War 2. There was hardly any money, so his mother had to beg for food.

Arnold wanted to get a good job to help his family, but there were not many opportunities in Austria. He wanted to leave his homeland and go to America, the land of opportunities.

Arnold began weight training at the age of 13, and a year later, he chose bodybuilding over football. In 1965, he served in the Austrian army, a mandate for all 18-year-olds. However, he deserted his training for a bodybuilding contest and was arrested for a week.

Arnold made his first international trip to London aged 19 to participate in the Mr. Universe competition and finished second. The following year, he won the event.

Finally, in 1968, at 21, he moved to America as an immigrant for his bodybuilding training. In 1970, he won his first Mr. Olympia title in New York and claimed six more. Meanwhile, he also started his acting career.

Nine years later, in 1980, Arnold Schwarzenegger formally graduated and received his bachelor's degree in business administration and marketing. After living in the country for 15 years, he finally received his United States citizenship in 1983.

Arnold said in a ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium:

"I really am convinced, after traveling all over the world and having seen all the places there are to see, that this country is the No. 1 in the world."

Shortly before he gained his citizenship, the megastar asked the Austrian authorities to keep his citizenship since dual citizenship is not allowed in the European country. However, his request was granted, so he holds dual citizenship.

Schwarzenegger said:

"This is the realization of the dream I have had ever since my childhood, to come to America and become an American."

Arnold announced his candidacy for Governor of California in 2003 and successfully made it through. Moreover, he was re-elected for a second term in 2006.

Post his retirement as governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger returned to acting and has been a part of several films like Killing Gunther, Terminator: Dark Fate, and more.

Arnold's personal life was not as successful as his professional life. His most recent marriage with Maria Shriver ended in 2021, ten years after filing for divorce after she found out that Arnold had secretly fathered a son with an employee in their household. The two have four children.

The story of Arnold Schwarzenegger, who, as a young boy, dreamed of going to America and not only went there but became a successful celebrity is an inspiration to all.

