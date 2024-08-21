How many Mr. Olympia wins does Hadi Choopan have?

Hadi Choopan is an open category bodybuilder from Iran, who has one Mr. Olympia title to his name. With Derek Lunsford and Nick Walker behind him, Choopan won the title in 2022.

However, that wasn't the only time he came close to winning the coveted trophy. Choopan, popularly known as 'The Persian Wolf,' has finished in the Top 5 on multiple occasions.

In 2019, he found himself in the third place. This Mr. Olympia was won by Brandon Curry, with William Bonac and Choopan in the second and third places, respectively.

In 2020, Hadi Choopan had a fourth-place finish. 'Big Ramy' Mamdouh Elssbiay, Brandon Curry, and Phil Heath were placed in the Top 3, ahead of the Iranian bodybuilder.

2021 saw Choopan finish third. He upped his game and replaced Phil Heath in this edition, with Big Ramy and Curry still ahead of him.

In 2023, the 36-year-old finished second, losing the title to Derek Lunsford, with Samson Dauda in the third place.

Although Hadi Choopan had started competing and won his first National in the 2000s, his career as a pro bodybuilder soared in the 2010s as he competed in various world-level championships and won. This is the time when he started gaining international recognition, and got the nickname 'The Persian Wolf.'

Hadi Choopan won the Arnold Classic 2024

Hadi Choopan won the Arnold Classic Overall in March 2024. This would have certainly encouraged him since the Arnold Sports Festival is the second most reputed bodybuilding event after Mr. Olympia.

Choopan is not only preparing to win back the title that he lost in 2023 but has also shared glimpses of his prep with his followers on Instagram. Implying that Mr. Olympia is both 'love' and 'honor' for him, Choopan wrote alongside one of his posts:

"We have to die for love, we have to give everything for honor, I’m coming Mr. Olympia."

Hadi doesn't speak English but that doesn't stop his nearly eight million followers from following him.

