How many times did Jay Cutler win the Arnold Classic?

Jason 'Jay' Isaac Cutler is one of the most successful bodybuilders to compete in the professional space. He has competed against many great bodybuilders and is considered to have had the best quadriceps in the game. In his career, he has achieved a diverse set of bodybuilding feats. He retired in 2013 as a legend in the sport.

Cutler was named champion in three Arnold Classics, making him the third most-successful athlete in the history of the Arnold Sports Festival, alongside Kai Greene.

Kai Greene wins the 2016 Arnold Classic (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Cutler and the Classics

Founded in 1989, the Arnold Classic is among the two prestigious titles any bodybuilder could hold, along with Mr. Olympia. It is a brainchild of the Arnold Sports Festival, which hosts multiple other competitions, such as Ms. International and the All-Star cheerleading competition.

Competitors are introduced at The Arnold Classic Australia 2015 (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Early in his career, Cutler found it tough to make a breakthrough in his professional career. In the span of 11 years, from 1992-2001, Cutler had seen a total of five second-place finishes, consisting of two second-places in Mr. Olympia.

Cutler first won the Arnold Classic in 2002 and made a name for himself with his unique poses, including the 'Quad-Stomp.' His reputation as a second-place finisher ended when he won the competition again in 2003 and again the very next year. This made him the first bodybuilder to win the competition three years in a row, a record he holds to this day!

He holds the third-most Classic wins alongside Kai Greene. The two places ahead of him are held down by veteran Flex Wheeler in second place and then up-and-coming Dexter Jackson, who won the Classic five times, in the first place.

Cutler's Career

Jay Cutler is one of the legends in the game! He made his debut in 1992 at Gold's Gym Worcester Bodybuilding Championships, where he finished second. After eight years of hard work, Cutler made it to the big stage and posed alongside his idol Ronnie Coleman in 2001, but finished behind him in second place. He then went on to win three consecutive Arnold Classics. Cutler finished second behind Mr. Olympia, Coleman, four times before defeating his idol-turned-rival in 2006.

After having the torch passed on to him by the old guard, Cutler then went on to win three more Mr. Olympia titles in 2007, 2009, and 2010 and became the third bodybuilder to win the competition in non-consecutive years, behind Legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger and Franco Columbu.

Cutler's influence and ventures

After retiring in 2013, Cutler opened his own line of bodybuilding, weightlifting and nutritional supplements called Cutler Nutrition. Thanks to his success in the sport, Cutler often appears as an ambassador in various bodybuilding competitions and on the covers of many men's health magazines.

He now regularly talks to his fans through his podcast, Cutler Cast, inspiring future bodybuilders through his own experience in the game!

