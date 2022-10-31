How much is Arnold Schwarzenegger worth in 2022? Does the legendary bodybuilder endorse any brands?

Be it bodybuilding, acting, or politics, Arnold Schwarzenegger is a man with many talents. He has done it all with great success. Schwarzenegger, a four-time Mr. Universe, is also a successful businessman. Looking at his popularity, Schwarzenegger has become the face of numerous brands.

As reported by Celebrity endorser, Arnold Schwarzenegger endorsed brands including Dimensional Fund Advisors, Oak Productions, and Planet Hollywood during his career. However, he now has his own supplement company, Ladder, which he started after getting an idea from NBA star LeBron James.

Arnold Schwarzenegger (Image via Getty)

Arnold became a household name during his bodybuilding career and eventually shifted to acting. He is one of the wealthiest celebrities in the world and has a net worth of $450 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

The Terminator actor earned $20-30 million per movie. Arnold, who received $12 million for Kindergarten Cop and Terminator 2, added $100 million to his net worth from his real estate business. His annual income is around $30 million. He earns money from movies, investments, and TV shows as well.

Arnold's mega-successful movie series, Terminator, was the turning point of his acting career. The third installment of the franchise, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, grossed $150 million in the United States alone. His movie series has added more than $100 million to his blooming net worth.

In 1988, Schwarzenegger signed a contract to take no pay from the movie Twins. Instead, he asked the studio to own 13.33 percent of the movie's profit. According to a report by Men's Health, he earned around $30-45 million from the film's total box-office collection, which was around $215 million.

Arnold received $21,429 per word for his blockbuster hit movie Terminator 2 (he only spoke 17 lines in the movie). Moreover, he earned more than $25 million for portraying the character of Mr. Freeze in Batman & Robin. However, Schwarzenegger claimed he had lost $200 million in movie income after getting into politics.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a seven-time Mr. Olympia winner

Born on July 30, 1947, Arnold Schwarzenegger is an Australian-born American actor. He is the second son of Gustav Schwarzenegger and Aurelia. His father, a local chief of police, wanted Arnold to pursue a career in soccer. However, he developed an interest in bodybuilding.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, from his initial days of bodybuilding (Image via Getty)

Arnold was brought up in a strict catholic family. His father had "no patience to listen to his problems" and always preferred Arnold's brother, Meinhard, over him.

Arnold Schwarzenegger did not share a close relationship with his dad but had a loving relationship with his mother. He was in touch with his mother until she left for her heavenly abode.

Schwarzenegger was intrigued by weightlifting after his school football coach took his team to a local gym. Soon after, he chose bodybuilding over football. He was just 14 years old at the time. He grew up idolizing Reg Park, Johnny Weissmuller, and Steve Reeves.

In 1965, Arnold Schwarzenegger participated in the Junior Mr. Europe Contest and claimed the title. Two years later, he won Mr. Universe, followed by three more titles. Arnold is a seven-time Mr. Olympia winner, claiming the title for six consecutive years (from 1970 to 1975).

However, after his sixth win, he retired from bodybuilding only to return in 1980 and earn the title of Mr. Olympia for the seventh time. After gaining success in bodybuilding, he ventured into acting, politics, and business.

