How old was Ronnie Coleman when he started bodybuilding?

Ronnie Coleman, alongside legend Arnold Schwarzenegger, is considered one of the two greatest bodybuilders of all time. In his career, he has decorated himself with many accolades spanning across a variety of competitions. Built like a Greek god, the sight of Coleman stepping on the competitive stage is one to behold.

Coleman had taken an interest in fitness early in his life but initially had no intentions of becoming a bodybuilder. He first began his bodybuilding journey in 1988, at the age of 24.

Coleman's early career

Early in his life, Coleman was struck by poverty and had to work at Domino's Pizza just to get by. He managed to mint himself a new career when he joined the Arlington Police Force in Texas.

When Coleman was 24, he was introduced to bodybuilding by an amateur bodybuilder and owner of MetroFlex gym, Brian Dobson. Dobson recognized Coleman's potential and promised him free membership at his gym under one condition: Coleman had to prepare for competitions under his guidance. Coleman grabbed the opportunity and what followed is history.

Ronnie Coleman wearing his police gear (Image via Twitter)

Coleman trained under Dobson and won his first amateur bodybuilding competition in 1990 and claimed the Mr. Texas title in both the heavyweight division and the overall division. In the process, the young 26-year-old Coleman defeated his mentor, Dobson, who had also competed.

Coleman made it as a professional in 1995 when he won the Canada Pro Cup. He won the same competition the following year as well.

Ronnie Coleman is known to be the strongest bodybuilder apart from being one of the best in the game. In the mid-90s, he competed as a professional powerlifter and was building his name through his extremely heavy lift routines.

Coleman's journey to win Mr. Olympia

As a young professional, Coleman found it quite difficult to break into the big leagues. In his first five Mr. Olympia competitions, he saw no success, with his best finish being the 6th place he bagged in 1996.

Coleman's early career (Image via Instagram/@ronniecoleman8)

In the 1998 version of the competition, Coleman brought the heat to the stage when he upset everyone and won the title by defeating the likes of Kenneth Wheeler, Nasser El Sonbaty, and Kevin Levrone. Coleman then went on a rampage to win eight consecutive Mr. Olympia titles.

He dominated the competition and stands as the most successful Mr. Olympia of all time alongside Lee Haney. His victorious run earned him the title, 'The King'. During his reign, The King became the first bodybuilder to win both Mr. Olympia and the Arnold Classic in the same year (2001).

Coleman's dethroning and retirement

Around 2003, it began to look like Coleman was unbeatable. However, a new name had entered the scene: Jay Cutler.

Heading into the 2006 Mr. Olympia, Cutler had made a name for himself by finishing second three years straight. Cutler dethroned the King in 2006 thanks to his astonishing physique and his signature move, the Quad Stomp.

In 2007, Coleman finished 4th and announced his retirement two years later. He now enjoys his days mentoring new blood and running his supplements business successfully.

Poll : 0 votes