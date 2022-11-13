How tall is Arnold Schwarzenegger compared to other popular bodybuilders?

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a name with multiple talents. Be it bodybuilding, acting, politics, or business, he always stands out as one of the most successful celebrities in the world.

Schwarzenegger won the Mr. Universe title four times and Mr. Olympia for six consecutive years.

After his success in the world of bodybuilding, Arnold began his acting career and is known as the "legend" of the entertainment industry. The Terminator actor is best known for his physique, and his 6'2" height makes him one of the tallest bodybuilders. He is taller than his fellow bodybuilders, including Lee Haney, Ronnie Coleman, and a few others.

How tall is Arnold Schwarzenegger compared to Lee Haney?

Lee Haney is a former IFBB professional bodybuilder. He has competed in several championships and won Mr. Olympia eight times in his career.

Lee first lifted the trophy in 1984 and then continued to win the title until 1991. With a chest size of 56 inches and an arm of 21 inches, Lee Haney's physique is unmatched. However, when it comes to height, he is smaller than Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Lee Haney stands at a height of 6'0" while Arnold is reportedly 6'2", making Schwarzenegger 0.2 inches taller than Haney.

How tall is Arnold Schwarzenegger compared to Ronnie Coleman?

Hailing from Louisiana, Ronnie Coleman is one of the most terrific bodybuilders the world has witnessed. The eight-time Mr. Olympia winner is known as "The King" among sports enthusiasts.

Ronnie was born on May 13, 1964, in Monroe and played football in college. However, he struggled to find a job after his graduation, so he went to work at Domino's Pizza and was forced to eat complimentary pizza every day because he couldn't afford to buy food.

Ronnie then became a police officer, and there, his fellow officer suggested he join Metroflex Gym, owned by Brian Dobson, the former bodybuilder.

After receiving a free membership from the owner, Coleman trained for the 1990 Mr. Texas Bodybuilding Championship and won the trophy.

Ronnie Coleman is one of the most successful bodybuilders in the world. However, when it comes to height, he is also smaller than Schwarzenegger. The Terminator actor is a few inches taller than Ronnie Coleman, who is 5'11".

Franco Columbu or Arnold Schwarzenegger: Who is taller?

Franco Columbo was one of the world's strongest men. Having won Mr. Olympia titles in 1976 and 1981, Columbu also ventured into movies after retiring from bodybuilding.

He was one of Arnold's best friends and worked with him in the 1984 action movie The Terminator, where he was seen as the future Terminator.

Franco Columbu and Arnold Schwarzenegger (image via Getty)

Although Franco was just 5'5", he finished at number five at the 1977 World's Strongest Man championship.

Who is taller: Kevin Levrone or Arnold Schwarzenegger

Kevin Levrone is a professional bodybuilder, musician, and well-known blogger. He has competed several times in the Mr. Olympia championship and has claimed the runner-up position three times in his career.

His exceptional physique played a vital role in his success. However, when it comes to height, he is 5'11", making him shorter than Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Poll : 0 votes