“I hate to compare... Arnold was bigger” - Jay Cutler compares Arnold Schwarzenegger to The Rock

Jay Cutler has emerged as one of the most influential figures in bodybuilding since retiring from the competition. However, it is Arnold Schwarzenegger helped establish the benchmark for the Men's Open class today as a seven-time Mr Olympia champion.

Schwarzenegger was honored for his achievements in the sport in a recent podcast by Cutler, who contrasted the legend's career with that of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

“I hate to compare, but Dwayne Johnson a couple of years ago when he was the action guy, Arnold was bigger than that.”

Jay Cutler explains Arnold Schwarzenegger's influence on bodybuilding

Schwarzenegger is still extremely committed to bodybuilding even though he has long since ceased competing. Along with the late Jim Lorimer, Schwarzenegger co-founded the Arnold Sports Festival. After Mr Olympia, the event is the second-most prestigious bodybuilding competition of the year.

The bodybuilder-turned-hollywood superstar spoke about the Mr Olympia competition in 2022. The 75-year-old celebrity feels that Mr Olympia, not the winner of the Men's Open Olympia, should represent the Classic Physique division.

Jay Cutler thinks that since Arnold Schwarzenegger, the sport has been altered for better or for worse. The four-time Mr Olympia emphasized that leg growth has only improved since Schwarzenegger's previous on-stage appearance.

According to Cutler, today's bodybuilders alter their physiques in response to the judge's comments.

Jay Cutler also talked about Arnold Schwarzenegger playing a kindergarten cop and his aura on the stage.

“He always had a character he was playing. Kindergarten Cop, so his aura on the stage, like him walking through the expo, remember the crowds of people man!”

In the video, Cutler made reference to Arnold Schwarzenegger's contribution to the development of bodybuilding.

Cutler also revealed that when Schwarzenegger interviewed him, he called him the four-time Mr Olympia and Cutler would call himself the three-time Arnold Classic Champion.

“Yes, because listen, the Olympia is the elite right. There’s nothing bigger. I’m never going to disrespect that title but,,, I was very very proud to win the Arnold Classic. I mean Arnold, he inspired all of us, right. And he didn’t inspire us only on the stages because realistically, I didn’t get to see Arnold actually compete as much.”

Jay Cutler reveals top contenders for Arnold Classic 2023

A list of contestants for the March 2023 Arnold Classic will shortly be available to fans. Flex Wheeler, a four-time AC champion, will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the program, much like eight-time Olympian Ronnie Coleman was in 2021.

Jay Cutler named a few athletes he believes will perform well in the 2023 Arnold Classic.

“This Arnold, I would expect obviously not Hadi [Choopan] because it’s hard for him to get there, for anyone internationally. Ramy, Derek [Lunsford], Samson [Dauda], [William] Bonac, Nick Walker.”

Cutler and other seasoned performers like Dennis James think the event might include a strong roster in March, given the calibre of talent that appeared in Las Vegas at the 2022 Olympia.

Cutler is appreciative of Schwarzenegger's influence on the sport and for showing that anything is possible, despite the fact that they participated at different times.

