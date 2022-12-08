Eight-time winner of Mr. Olympia, Ronnie Coleman, recently responded to a video in which Nick Walker's biceps were compared to his. The legendary bodybuilder was very vocal about the similarities.

“Big Ron here. We’re in the office today. I’m doing a reaction video to Nick Walker. He supposedly has some body parts kind of similar to mine… I can’t wait to see this shit. Man. Let’s go,” Ronnie Coleman said.

Ronnie Coleman responded when the arm muscles of Nick Walker, a rising Men's Open prospect, were likened to his biceps. He thought the exchange was delightfully wrong, and replied,

“This is real comical. What the fu** are they talking about!? I shouldn’t be in no way [in] this conversation.”

Walker, Abiad, and Iain Valliere all concurred that Ronnie Coleman's career-long bicep peaks made his arms stand out. Abiad clarified that Ronnie's arms looked better because of the short peaks. Walker's biceps during his reign were equivalent to Coleman's, according to Justin Shier. The eight-time Olympia champion did, however, emphasize that becoming the greatest at bodybuilding requires more than just size.

Ronnie Coleman, a legendary bodybuilder, was admired for his astounding size and muscularity throughout his career. Coleman dominated his opponents during his time thanks to a combination of size and fitness. Although he has long since stopped participating, his absence from the sport has encouraged a number of other mass monsters to take up the sport. Nick Walker is one of them.

Fans quickly became aware of Walker's odd proportions. While he consecutively won the 2021 New York Pro and Arnold Classic championships the previous season, he enjoyed a strong debut year. The 28-year-old finished fifth in his debut Mr. Olympia competition. In the final six months going up to the 2022 Olympics, his confidence has surged.

However, Ronnie Coleman did not think Walker's arms were comparable to his, despite the fact that Walker did have enormous arms.

Ronnie Coleman jokes off Nick Walker comparisons

Ronnie Coleman was listening to an earlier edition of Nick Walker's Bro Chat podcast with Fouad Abiad before responding. Walker was asked by Abiad if he had any physical characteristics he considered better than those of the eight-time Mr. Olympia. Bodybuilder Justin Shier initially asserted that Walker and Coleman had comparable biceps. Shier said,

“I think Nick’s arms. I think so."

To which Coleman reacted,

“Don’t forget it’s about separation guys. Don’t forget. You gotta have some separation. It ain’t about being big, it’s about being symmetrical and shapely.”

Walker asserted that his biceps were larger than Coleman's, but Abiad admitted that he lacked Coleman's level of detail. Valliere noted that while Coleman's arms were more toned and had better separation, Nick's arms were larger.

“It ain’t about size. We ain’t doing the size show. We’re doing bodybuilding guys,” Coleman said. “He’s [Nick Walker] big now, I’ll give him that. I just don’t see him beating Ronnie. I don’t see that at all.”

Ronnie Coleman shared his opinions on the upcoming 2022 Olympia competition. The headline event will take place in less than two weeks. Coleman expects Walker to be in the top 10, but wouldn't put him ahead of Hadi Choopan, Brandon Curry, William Bonac, and the current champion Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay.

“I really truly think they probably going to give it to Big Ramy again. See I can’t see him [Nick Walker] beating Brandon [Curry], Hadi [Choopan] — yeah, I can’t see him beating him. Can’t see him beating [William] Bonac. I would put Nick in the top 10. I’d put him behind all the other guys like Bonac, Ramy, Hadi, Brandon, I see him behind those guys, so about fifth or sixth.”

