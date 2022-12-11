“I think he lost his mind” – When Ronnie Coleman reacted to strongman Kyriakos Grizzly's crazy lifts

Ronnie Coleman clearly understands how exercise and bodybuilding techniques work and how they do not. One of the best bodybuilders of all time is the eight-time Mr. Olympia champion.

Ronnie Coleman has made such a significant impact on the sport of bodybuilding that Mount Rushmore of the sport would be incomplete without his likeness.

In a video, strongman Kyriakos Grizzly was shown lifting a barbell loaded with an unusually large number of plates in the opening footage of a collection. Grizzly let go of the burden and let out a loud yell of delight as he began to beat his chest. Coleman's reaction to this visual saw him being baffled.

"I’m trying to figure out what the hell he is doing. I ain’t never seen no s**t like that before... I think he has lost his mind like you are having a seizure… Yeah he is having a seizure.”

Ronnie Coleman's career and his views on Kyriakos Grizzly's efforts

From 1998 through 2005, Ronnie Coleman, the 58-year-old former bodybuilder, won the Mr. Olympia title eight times in a row. One of the most fiercely competitive rivalries in the history of the sport is his battle with Jay Cutler.

Coleman declared his retirement after finishing in fourth place at the 2007 Olympia, after being dethroned by Cutler in the 2006 Olympia. He received the Arnold Classic Lifetime Achievement Award from the bodybuilding community in 2021.

Coleman is still a significant personality and voice in the bodybuilding world 15 years after he retired. He frequently uploads amusing content to his YouTube account. His channel has more than 1.57 million subscribers as of the time of this article's publishing.

Ronnie Coleman uploaded a video to his YouTube page in which he reacted to Kyriakos Grizzly's insane lifts.

"What the hell! Oh yeah, yeah he is having a seizure... He has completely lost his damn mind. He is just screaming and doing the weird a** s**t!"

In the subsequent lift, Grizzly frantically smashed the medicine ball to the floor. Coleman responded:

"Not it ain’t gonna crack, bro. The floor is not gonna crack, you can do that all day. No, no… Here we go. I think he’s trying to do a pull-up. But is just doing an up."

An amazed Ronnie Coleman said when Grizzly was seen doing pull-ups.

“That’s got to be the craziest s**t I’ve seen”

We pondered whether Kyriakos Grizzly was attempting to seal the show. Coleman responded to the lift, perhaps in response to our query, and said:

“No… I don’t know what the hell that is…”

Ronnie's amazement had reached its zenith when Grizzly next appeared on the screen attempting to complete some explosive repetitions of what appeared to be barbell upright rows.

“What the hell is he working on? What is that now? This is just absolutely the most crazy thing I can think of to do at the gym. That is not a workout…”

He added, saying:

“This is the guy who goes to the gym and says I lift heavy shit. That’s all he is doing, just lifting some heavy s**t. He’s not working out…”

Ronnie turned to face his group hidden from view:

“That’s got to be the craziest s**t I have ever seen in my life. Where did you all find that?”

Due to his massive yet shoddy lifts, Kyriakos Grizzly is a well-known social media personality. According to internet sources, Kyriakos Kapakoulak, also known as Grizzly, is of Greek and Russian heritage. The majority of his videos are recordings made on a mobile phone of the exercises he has been performing for more than a decade.

