"If you have a painting... go and display it in the best way" - Arnold Schwarzenegger on the art form of posing

Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of the most common names across the world, especially where bodybuilding is concerned. This is the case even several years after quitting the profession and concentrating on other ventures.

In 2016, Arnold Schwarzenegger had invited Graham Bensinger for the first-ever Arnold Classic in Asia. During the event, they conversed about a number of topics, including the act of posing.

Posing is an integral part of bodybuilding competitions. It helps bodybuilders present their hard work to the audience and judges. To explain the importance of posing in bodybuilding to Graham, Arnold compared it to the act of presenting a painting or sculpture to the audience.

Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks about posing in bodybuilding

Arnold Schwarzenegger was asked about the process involved in posing during his days as a professional bodybuilder. He replied that posing could be compared to art.

"If you have a painting or a sculpture of a famous artist, they will go and display it in the best possible way," said Arnold.

He explained that while attending an art auction, there is a special spotlight on the painting and it would have a special frame. Everything involved around that painting would be special.

Arnold said the same kind of process is involved in bodybuilding. The GOAT bodybuilder continued,

"How you move gracefully from one pose to the next and how you keep your waist in and do all those kind of things, you don't have anything and the only way you are able to do that is by working at it over and over and over."

Schwarzenegger explained that the bodybuilder has to present his body with all his muscular development and show he has developed it in the right way. If a bodybuilder doesn't know how to pose, it means he has nothing to present.

Arnold Schwarzenegger added that perfection in posing can only be achieved by working on it repeatedly. He recalled his days as a professional bodybuilder and how he and other bodybuilders would practice posing for 30 mins to an hour after workouts. They repeated the same routine in the evenings as well.

Arnold Schwarzenegger (Image via Men's Health)

The Total Recall star said he and his fellow bodybuilders hired ballet teachers to teach them about hand movement and the process of moving slowly. The teachers apparently had to also teach the bodybuilders eye movements and expressions to exude confidence.

At the beginning of the interview, Graham asked Arnold about sculpting his body during his days as a professional bodybuilder and how he would focus on his flaws. The Conan star said he had always been interested in aesthetics. There was an artist within him and that was the reason for him drawing and painting things.

The Governator felt that the drawing and painting also had an impact on his body because he looked at his body as a complete work of art. He had always looked at his body and thought he had to sculpt it with hundreds of different machines and exercises instead of a chisel and a hammer.

Arnold Schwarzenegger added that he would observe the photographs or look in the mirror and notice his weak points. The GOAT bodybuilder said he would work on the weak points by designing specific exercises, which would build those specific areas and make his body more complete.

The poses made by Arnold Schwarzenegger during his professional bodybuilding career are still fan favorites. Some bodybuilders try to replicate Arnold's physique and poses even today.

Poll : 0 votes