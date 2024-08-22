IFBB Pro Shows to look out for before Mr. Olympia 2024

The most-awaited bodybuilding event of the year, Mr. Olympia 2024, will celebrate 60 years in October 2024. But there are still many events that can change the course of things at the Olympia weekend in Vegas.

Here is a timeline of the IFBB Pro competitions that are scheduled to take place before Mr. Olympia 2024:

August 23

2024 Japan Masters Pro Qualifier: Tokyo Japan

August 24

2024 Rising Phoenix & Arizona Pro: Phoenix, Arizona

August 25

2024 Tokyo Pro Supershow: Tokyo, Japan

2024 NPC National AGP PH Pro Qualifier: Manila, Philippines

August 28

2024 North American Championships Pro Qualifier: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

August 29

Amateur Olympia Eastern Europe Pro Qualifier: Cluj, Romania

August 31

2024 Pharlabs Mexico Grand Battle Pro & Amateur Qualifier: Monterrey, Mexico

Trending

September 1

2024 Pro Masters World Championships: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

2024 Alina Popa Classic Pro: Cluj, Romania

September 4

2024 Global Classic Hong Kong Pro Qualifier: Hong Kong

September 5

2024 Armenia Pro Qualifier: Yerevan, Armenia

September 7

2024 Florida Pro Sarasota: FL, United States

2024 Heart of Texas Pro Frisco: TX, United States

2024 Pro Muscle Pro Qualifier: Milan, Italy

September 14

2024 San Antonio Pro: San Antonio, Texas

2024 Europa Pro: London, United Kingdom

2024 European Championships Pro Qualifier: London, United Kingdom

September 19

2024 Expo Sport Izmir Pro Qualifier: Ixmir, Turkey

September 21

2024 Titans Grand Prix Pro: Anaheim, California

September 22

2024 GASP Classic Pro Qualifier: Sodertalje, Sweden

September 28

2024 Super Cup of Poland Regional: Warsaw, Poland

2024 Tsunami Nutrition Pro Qualifier: Metz, France

2024 Legion Sports Fest Pro: Reno, Nevada

2024 Daytona Pro/Am Championships Beach: Daytona Beach, Florida

September 29

2024 Asian Championship Pro Qualifier: Gyeonggi State, Republic of Korea

2024 AGP Pro All Stars: Gyeonggi State, Republic of Korea

October 5

2024 Canadian National Pro Qualifier Toronto: Ontario, Canada

2024 Balkan Grand Prix Pro: Plovdiv, Bulgaria

2024 Amateur Olympia Italy Pro Qualifier: Milan, Italy

October 6

2024 Koloseum Pro: Milan, Italy

October 8

2024 Amateur Olympia USA Pro Qualifier: Las Vegas, NV, United States

Types of Bodybuilding Competitions: Regional, National, Pro

A novice bodybuilder can participate in any regional competition as his first. After being placed at the top in these regionals, one can proceed to the Nationals, which are the qualifying shows for a Pro event. The Nationals let you participate in IFBB Pro competitions, which can be national or international, and grant entry into the bigger Arnold Sports and Mr. Olympia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback