IFBB Pro Shows to look out for before Mr. Olympia 2024

The most-awaited bodybuilding event of the year, Mr. Olympia 2024, will celebrate 60 years in October 2024. But there are still many events that can change the course of things at the Olympia weekend in Vegas.
Here is a timeline of the IFBB Pro competitions that are scheduled to take place before Mr. Olympia 2024:
August 23
2024 Japan Masters Pro Qualifier: Tokyo Japan
August 24
2024 Rising Phoenix & Arizona Pro: Phoenix, Arizona
August 25
2024 Tokyo Pro Supershow: Tokyo, Japan
2024 NPC National AGP PH Pro Qualifier: Manila, Philippines
August 28
2024 North American Championships Pro Qualifier: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
August 29
Amateur Olympia Eastern Europe Pro Qualifier: Cluj, Romania
August 31
2024 Pharlabs Mexico Grand Battle Pro & Amateur Qualifier: Monterrey, Mexico
September 1
2024 Pro Masters World Championships: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
2024 Alina Popa Classic Pro: Cluj, Romania
September 4
2024 Global Classic Hong Kong Pro Qualifier: Hong Kong
September 5
2024 Armenia Pro Qualifier: Yerevan, Armenia
September 7
2024 Florida Pro Sarasota: FL, United States
2024 Heart of Texas Pro Frisco: TX, United States
2024 Pro Muscle Pro Qualifier: Milan, Italy
September 14
2024 San Antonio Pro: San Antonio, Texas
2024 Europa Pro: London, United Kingdom
2024 European Championships Pro Qualifier: London, United Kingdom
September 19
2024 Expo Sport Izmir Pro Qualifier: Ixmir, Turkey
September 21
2024 Titans Grand Prix Pro: Anaheim, California
September 22
2024 GASP Classic Pro Qualifier: Sodertalje, Sweden
September 28
2024 Super Cup of Poland Regional: Warsaw, Poland
2024 Tsunami Nutrition Pro Qualifier: Metz, France
2024 Legion Sports Fest Pro: Reno, Nevada
2024 Daytona Pro/Am Championships Beach: Daytona Beach, Florida
September 29
2024 Asian Championship Pro Qualifier: Gyeonggi State, Republic of Korea
2024 AGP Pro All Stars: Gyeonggi State, Republic of Korea
October 5
2024 Canadian National Pro Qualifier Toronto: Ontario, Canada
2024 Balkan Grand Prix Pro: Plovdiv, Bulgaria
2024 Amateur Olympia Italy Pro Qualifier: Milan, Italy
October 6
2024 Koloseum Pro: Milan, Italy
October 8
2024 Amateur Olympia USA Pro Qualifier: Las Vegas, NV, United States
Types of Bodybuilding Competitions: Regional, National, Pro
A novice bodybuilder can participate in any regional competition as his first. After being placed at the top in these regionals, one can proceed to the Nationals, which are the qualifying shows for a Pro event. The Nationals let you participate in IFBB Pro competitions, which can be national or international, and grant entry into the bigger Arnold Sports and Mr. Olympia.