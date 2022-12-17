Is 7-time winner Phil Heath participating in Mr Olympia 2022?

Seven-time Mr Olympia champion Phil Heath will not seek to tie Ronnie Coleman and Lee Haney for the most titles (each has eight) this year despite being just one victory shy.

Heath will not be competing in the Mr Olympia competition in 2022, which will be held from December 16 to 18 in Las Vegas, Nevada. But that does not mean he will not be watching the spectacle.

When the biggest sporting event of the professional bodybuilding calendar was announced in July, it was revealed that 'The Gift' would commentate on it. He would bring his knowledge and experience to the entire fitness fraternity.

Phil will be the primary analyst for Joe Weider's Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend. The event is often referred to as the 'Super Bowl' in the fitness sector.

At the 2005 NPC USA Championships, Phil Heath obtained his IFBB Pro card, which prepared him for a successful life. When he entered the 2008 Mr Olympia, he unexpectedly came third, and two years later, he was again on the podium.

However, Heath's biggest achievement came in 2011, when he became Mr Olympia for the first time. After that, he became completely untouchable and won the show for the next six years also. The late Shawn Rhoden would eventually snap his run in 2018. After skipping the 2019 Mr Olympia, Heath returned in 2020 and finished third.

Although Phil Heath never formally retired, he did not play any games in 2021. He recently stated that there is a 5 percent possibility that he may return. However, Jay Cutler, a four-time Mr Olympia, believes that Heath has finished competing.

The 42-year-old does not neglect his body despite the fact that he stays off the stage. He often works out at the gym and lifts weights to keep his body in top shape. He continues to be active on social media and frequently posts videos and photos to inspire his followers.

Given all that Phil Heath has done over his career, it would be reasonable to assume that he is content and does not wish to continue competing. Due to his consistently amazing muscle insertions, he was given the moniker 'The Gift'.

Heath also made the most of his genetic potential with extreme diet and exercise regimens. In the end, he took home a staggering number of bodybuilding contest victories.

Phil Heath's prediction for Mr Olympia 2022

Phil Heath noted that Mamdouh 'Big Ramy' Elssbiay will have some tough competition in Mr Olympia 2022, particularly if he does not enhance his package from the 2021 show. Still, he thinks Big Ramy is the favorite to win this year.

Ramy only needs to travel, according to Heath. We saw that happen the previous year, so if you keep the door open for two years, anything might happen.

He cites Hadi Choopan and Brandon Curry as the two main dangers. At the 2021 Olympia, Curry and Choopan placed second and third, respectively, and Heath believes that the same athletes will place in the top three in 2022.

However, the seven-time champion also said that Choopan has 'some significant muscle' and might defeat the current Mr Olympia if the circumstances are right. Thus, he gave him little advantage over Curry as Ramy's main rival.

