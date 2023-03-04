Is Lee Labrada’s son Hunter eyeing the next Olympia?

Lee Labrada and Hunter Labrada are father-son duos who have competed on the prestigious stage of Mr. Olympia during their time. Even though IFBB Pro League Hall of Famer Lee Labrada retired in the 1990s, his enthusiasm for bodybuilding hasn't diminished.

In a recent episode of The Menace Podcast on YouTube, Lee shared with Dennis James that his son Hunter is eying to compete at the Tampa Pro and Texas Pro later this year. Lee also gave his reasoning for not coaching his son.

When asked about Hunter's participation in the 2023 Mr. Olympia, Lee said that he asked his son what his plans were next. According to Lee, Hunter said:

"I’ll tell you what’s next, I’m going to enter two pro shows this year, I’m going to enter the Tampa Pro and I’m going to enter the Texas Pro, and I’m going to win them both. And I’m going to get on top of my peak, and then I’m going for the Olympia."

Lee Labrada discusses his son Hunter Labrada's future plans

In the Men's Open category, bodybuilder Hunter Labrada has established a solid career. With the exception of the Mr. Olympia contest, he has won every competition he has entered. With a fourth-place performance at the 2021 Olympia competition, Hunter earned the first call-out.

After using the entire 2022 offseason to make changes to the stage, fans were eager for his comeback into action. Almost 400 athletes competed in 11 classes in the historic Olympia competition last December in an effort to win gold. Hunter finished in seventh position, three spots behind his ranking of 2021. Hunter reported that the "total prep and peak" presented challenges for him and his squad.

After reflecting on his previous Olympic performance, Hunter Labrada promised to make some significant adjustments in 2023. He has revised his training regimen and is now vacuuming poses to help tighten his core, an area he feels held him down in Las Vegas in addition to dietary changes. Prior to his father's confirmation, Hunter had stated his intention to compete at two shows: the Tampa Pro and Texas Pro.

Lee said that Hunter wanted to follow his own path rather than depend on the family name when asked why he didn't train his son. Unlike how he mentors Hunter, Lee said, his coaching relationships with other athletes are different.

Lee emphasized that he played the sport at a previous age and that he does not train as hard as his kid does. In contrast, Lee trained with "midweights" and a "fast tempo" during his peak years.

During a recent Lee Labrada Show episode, Hunter appeared with his father. They discussed a variety of topics, including Hunter's motives and bodybuilding objectives for 2023. Hunter expressed to Lee his desire to one day achieve a level of fitness comparable to his father's.

Lee Labrada thinks Hunter Labrada is already moving toward making significant physical changes. He thinks that Hunter will be able to retire early as a Mr. Olympia victor before everything is said and done.

