“Maybe a surprise entry by Derek Lunsford” - Samir Bannout shares his take on the 2023 Arnold Classic lineup

Lunsford made a successful debut at the Men's Open in the 2022 edition of Mr. Olympia. The 29-year-old American finished second, behind Iranian bodybuilder Hadi Choopan, who is also coached by Lunsford's mentor Hany Rambod. Despite the second-place finish, Lunsford proved his capabilities by showcasing an absolutely magnificent physique.

The full roster for the Arnold Classic was recently revealed. The list features names such as Samson Dauda and the reigning 212 Olympia champion Shaun Clarida. With the recent announcement of an increase in the cash prize for the Men's Open, it remains to be seen if any more competitors will emerge. Samir Bannout, a veteran of the game, discussed the Arnold Classic in a recent episode of The Muscle Maturity Podcast, where he mentioned a few names that he would like to see join the competition:

"You never know. Maybe a surprise entry by Derek [Lunsford]. Hey man, the money is good. I think Hunter [Labrada] from where he is now [should compete in the Arnold] but there’s a big but here: He needs to get back with his dad and Keith Klein [a nutritionist] and listen to every word they say for the next seven weeks."

The cash prize for the Arnold Classic was increased to $300,000 from last year's $200,000 in a dramatic move from the organization to potentially improve bodybuilders' compensation for being elite athletes. Bannout, referring to the huge increase, told his co-host Hansen:

"Maybe John Hansen should compete, he’ll make the top 10 ... Hey you’ll get a check bro, there’s not that many people competing. I don’t know, this is crazy. For $300,000 – I might start taking my supplements again and make a comeback."

Bannout, who was previously critical of the large number of contestants in Mr. Olympia, addressed the fact that the Arnold Classic will be hosting just eight competitors:

"Oh my God. I mean this is the lowest number of contestants that I have ever seen ... The Olympia or the Arnold Classic — if it doesn’t have 18 to 20 contestants, it won’t be good enough. I mean six guys at a show. Come on man ... I think if Arnold [Schwarzenegger] makes some calls right away, like, ‘hey come to this show.’ They would probably come over ... They have to have at least 10 to 12 contestants bro, this is not fun."

Lunsford's career so far

Derek Lunsford first stepped onto the Mr. Olympia stage in 2017 to compete in the 212 Olympia. Making his debut, he finished in fifth place behind the winner, James "Flex" Lewis, who dominated the division for seven straight years.

In 2018 and 2019, Lunsford rose through the ranks and earned two second-place finishes. His progress was seemingly stunted by a fourth-place finish in 2020 before he got his hands on the 212 title in 2021. He later announced his move to the Men's Open and finished behind Hadi Choopan in the 2022 Mr. Olympia.

