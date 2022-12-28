“Mother of a legend!” – Fans react to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Christmas throwback snap of his mom

Arnold Schwarzenegger is arguably one of the best bodybuilders ever to grace the sport. In his day, he set standards for many after him to strive and achieve. Years after his retirement and well into his later years, he remains a well-respected figure in the realm of sports.

Yesterday, in the spirit of the holidays, Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a picture of his late mother posing next to a Christmas tree. The caption read:

"I hope you all had a Merry Christmas! Here is a shot of my mother by the Christmas tree many years ago that I shared in my new newsletter. Those are real candles hanging on the tree!"

The hanging candles, ornaments, and the tree's overall structure represent a culture that originated in Germany in the 17th century. While the decoration style may seem peculiar to a layman, Christmas is still celebrated this way in some places in Germany.

This picture that Arnold shared on his Instagram account first appeared last year. Arnold shared the image of his mother in his monthly newsletter that he launched in March 2021. Arnold launched the newsletter to connect with his fans through advice photos and videos that do not make his social media platforms.

Arnold Sports Festival Australia, 2018 (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

The fans welcomed the picture of Arnold's mother with loads of love on social media. One fan took to the platform to ensure everyone understood that Arnold is nothing short of a legend.

"The mother of a legend!!!!❤️🔱🔥"

Many fans took to the platform to wish the now-retired bodybuilder a Merry Christmas in various languages. This is testimony to the Austrian-American's global fanbase. He is one of the few people worldwide whose influence goes beyond profession, borders, and cultures.

Image via Instagram (@schwarzenegger)

This time last year, the former bodybuilder celebrated the holidays by giving to those less fortunate by donating $250,000 to projects that built 25 homes for veterans who used to live on the streets of Los Angeles.

In his Tweet announcing his donation, the Austrian-American wrote:

"Today, I celebrated Christmas early. The 25 homes I donated for homeless veterans were installed here in LA. It was fantastic to spend some time with our heroes and welcome them into their new homes."

Arnold's Legacy

Arnold's name rings loud around the world. His fame and influence know no bounds as he rapidly became a celebrity during and after his bodybuilding career. Many consider Arnold the greatest bodybuilder of all time. However, there is an argument to be made against that with the likes of Ronnie Coleman and Lee Haney.

Arnold Sports Festival Africa 2019 (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Arnold made his name in the sport but soon became a global figure through his work in Hollywood. He starred in some of the greatest action movies of the 80s and the 90s. After making his move into the film industry, he started a political journey and became the 38th Governor of California, representing the Republicans.

At 75, Arnold remains one of the most influential figures of our time.

Poll : 0 votes