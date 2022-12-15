Create

Mr. Olympia 2022 competitors: List of all competitors this year

By Kiran Rao
Modified Dec 15, 2022 05:53 PM IST
Image via Instagram (@muscleworldx)
See who'll be competing at the most prestigious bodybuilding event (Image via Instagram/@muscleworldx)

Mr. Olympia, ever since its establishment in 1965, has taken its place as the world's most prestigious bodybuilding competition. The inhuman size on display in this competition over the years is nothing but astonishing. Over the years, the game has seen some significant names come up and make a name for themselves by winning the competition.

This year is no different. The 2022 Mr. Olympia is set to take place over four days, from December 15 to December 18. The competitors represent the crème de la crème of the bodybuilding world. Here we take a detailed look at all the athletes looking to claim the 2022 Mr. Olympia title.

2022 Olympia Men’s Open list by country

  1. Nick Walker- USA
  2. Brandon Curry- USA
  3. Hunter Labrada- USA
  4. Shaun Clarida- USA
  5. Joel Thomas- USA
  6. Charles Griffen- USA
  7. Akim Williams- USA
  8. Chinedu Andrew Obiekea, aka 'Andrew Jacked'- USA
  9. Derek Lunsford- USA
  10. Tonio Burton- USA
  11. Nathan De Asha- UK
  12. Samson Dauda- UK
  13. James Hollingshead- UK
  14. Regan Grimes- Canada
  15. Iain Valliere- Canada
  16. Antoine Vaillant- Canada
  17. Mamdouh Elssbiay- Egypt
  18. Mohamed Shabaan- Egypt
  19. Hassan Mostafa- Egypt
  20. Hadi Choopan- Iran
  21. Behrooz Tabani Abarghani- Iran
  22. Rafael Brandao- Brazil
  23. Vitor Boff- Brazil
  24. Leandro Peres- Brazil
  25. Angel Calderon Frias- Spain
  26. William Bonac- Netherlands
  27. Blessing Awodibu- Ireland
  28. Mohammad Alnsoor- Jordan
  29. Andrea Presti- Italy
  30. Vladyslav Sukhoruchko- Ukraine
  31. Patrick Johnson- Denmark
  32. Michal Krizanek- Slovakia
  33. Theo Leguerrier- France

While many compete in different categories during the four days, the Men's Open is the event that is most anticipated at the 2022 Mr. Olympia competition. This event has seen the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Ronnie Coleman attain the greatest heights of fame. The 32 contestants will be looking to dethrone the reigning champion, Mamdouh Mohammed Hassan Elssbiay, famously known as Big Ramy.

List of competitors for the Classic Physique

This competition has seen a massive growth in popularity every year. Quite a few people consider the physique that these competitors bring to be more pleasing to the eye than those in the Open division. Chris Bumstead of Canada is the current champion and has won the last three competitions in a row. He joins the following list of competitors:

  1. Brady Barnes- USA
  2. Terrence Ruffin- USA
  3. Robert Wichman- USA
  4. Breon Ansley- USA
  5. Jorge Herrera- USA
  6. Mehdi Larijani- USA
  7. Lenny Wicks- USA
  8. Logan Franklin- USA
  9. Tony Duong- USA
  10. Lamar Shaw- USA
  11. Carlos Dommar- USA
  12. Jonathan Pelkey- USA
  13. Courage Opara- USA
  14. Christopher Hunte- USA
  15. Jeff Hallenbeck- USA
  16. Marcus Perry- USA
  17. Dancovea Anderson- USA
  18. Anthony Barbera III- USA
  19. Darren Farrell- Ireland
  20. Georgian Andrei Birica Anghel- Romania
  21. Michael Daboul- Syria
  22. Chris Bumstead- Canada
  23. Anthony Casado- Canada
  24. Tyler Johnson- Canada
  25. Blake Course- Canada
  26. Peter Molnar- Hungary
  27. Alex Cambronero- Costa Rica
  28. Mike Sommerfeld- Germany
  29. Urs Kalecinski- Germany
  30. Alexander Westermeier- Germany
  31. Jose Maria Mete Bueriberi- Spain
  32. Ruben Lopez Reyes- Spain
  33. Jesus Rodriguez Sendra- Spain
  34. Ahmed El Halawani- Egypt
  35. Ramon Rocha Querioz- Brazil
  36. Junior Javorski- Brazil
  37. Gabriel Zancanelli- Brazil
  38. Fabio Junior- Brazil
  39. Kyrylo Khudaiev- Ukraine
  40. Mateo Vaihu- New Zealand
  41. Grant Pieterse- New Zealand
  42. Mohamed Amine Fakhfakh- Tunisia
  43. Vahid Badpei- Iran
  44. Ali Poladvand- Iran
  45. Darwin Andres Uribe Aristizabal- Columbia
  46. Camilo Diaz- Columbia
  47. Julian Castano- Columbia
  48. Emanuele Ricotti- Italy
  49. Giuseppe Zagarella- Italy
  50. Jaehun Park- South Korea
  51. Jaepil Song- South Korea
  52. Marco Ruz- France
  53. Woilid Baatout- France
  54. Fabian Mayr- Austria
  55. Chen Kang- China
  56. Valentin Petrov- Bulgaria
  57. Denis Romanov- Russia
  58. Wesley Vissers- Netherlands
  59. Patrik Herczik- Czech Republic
  60. Abdullah Al Sharafi- Kuwait
  61. Adam Bomert- Poland

Edited by Sabine Algur
