Mr. Olympia 2022 competitors: List of all competitors this year

Mr. Olympia, ever since its establishment in 1965, has taken its place as the world's most prestigious bodybuilding competition. The inhuman size on display in this competition over the years is nothing but astonishing. Over the years, the game has seen some significant names come up and make a name for themselves by winning the competition.

This year is no different. The 2022 Mr. Olympia is set to take place over four days, from December 15 to December 18. The competitors represent the crème de la crème of the bodybuilding world. Here we take a detailed look at all the athletes looking to claim the 2022 Mr. Olympia title.

2022 Olympia Men’s Open list by country

Nick Walker- USA Brandon Curry- USA Hunter Labrada- USA Shaun Clarida- USA Joel Thomas- USA Charles Griffen- USA Akim Williams- USA Chinedu Andrew Obiekea, aka 'Andrew Jacked'- USA Derek Lunsford- USA Tonio Burton- USA Nathan De Asha- UK Samson Dauda- UK James Hollingshead- UK Regan Grimes- Canada Iain Valliere- Canada Antoine Vaillant- Canada Mamdouh Elssbiay- Egypt Mohamed Shabaan- Egypt Hassan Mostafa- Egypt Hadi Choopan- Iran Behrooz Tabani Abarghani- Iran Rafael Brandao- Brazil Vitor Boff- Brazil Leandro Peres- Brazil Angel Calderon Frias- Spain William Bonac- Netherlands Blessing Awodibu- Ireland Mohammad Alnsoor- Jordan Andrea Presti- Italy Vladyslav Sukhoruchko- Ukraine Patrick Johnson- Denmark Michal Krizanek- Slovakia Theo Leguerrier- France

While many compete in different categories during the four days, the Men's Open is the event that is most anticipated at the 2022 Mr. Olympia competition. This event has seen the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Ronnie Coleman attain the greatest heights of fame. The 32 contestants will be looking to dethrone the reigning champion, Mamdouh Mohammed Hassan Elssbiay, famously known as Big Ramy.

List of competitors for the Classic Physique

This competition has seen a massive growth in popularity every year. Quite a few people consider the physique that these competitors bring to be more pleasing to the eye than those in the Open division. Chris Bumstead of Canada is the current champion and has won the last three competitions in a row. He joins the following list of competitors:

Brady Barnes- USA Terrence Ruffin- USA Robert Wichman- USA Breon Ansley- USA Jorge Herrera- USA Mehdi Larijani- USA Lenny Wicks- USA Logan Franklin- USA Tony Duong- USA Lamar Shaw- USA Carlos Dommar- USA Jonathan Pelkey- USA Courage Opara- USA Christopher Hunte- USA Jeff Hallenbeck- USA Marcus Perry- USA Dancovea Anderson- USA Anthony Barbera III- USA Darren Farrell- Ireland Georgian Andrei Birica Anghel- Romania Michael Daboul- Syria Chris Bumstead- Canada Anthony Casado- Canada Tyler Johnson- Canada Blake Course- Canada Peter Molnar- Hungary Alex Cambronero- Costa Rica Mike Sommerfeld- Germany Urs Kalecinski- Germany Alexander Westermeier- Germany Jose Maria Mete Bueriberi- Spain Ruben Lopez Reyes- Spain Jesus Rodriguez Sendra- Spain Ahmed El Halawani- Egypt Ramon Rocha Querioz- Brazil Junior Javorski- Brazil Gabriel Zancanelli- Brazil Fabio Junior- Brazil Kyrylo Khudaiev- Ukraine Mateo Vaihu- New Zealand Grant Pieterse- New Zealand Mohamed Amine Fakhfakh- Tunisia Vahid Badpei- Iran Ali Poladvand- Iran Darwin Andres Uribe Aristizabal- Columbia Camilo Diaz- Columbia Julian Castano- Columbia Emanuele Ricotti- Italy Giuseppe Zagarella- Italy Jaehun Park- South Korea Jaepil Song- South Korea Marco Ruz- France Woilid Baatout- France Fabian Mayr- Austria Chen Kang- China Valentin Petrov- Bulgaria Denis Romanov- Russia Wesley Vissers- Netherlands Patrik Herczik- Czech Republic Abdullah Al Sharafi- Kuwait Adam Bomert- Poland

