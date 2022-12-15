Mr. Olympia 2022 competitors: List of all competitors this year

Mr. Olympia, ever since its establishment in 1965, has taken its place as the world's most prestigious bodybuilding competition. The inhuman size on display in this competition over the years is nothing but astonishing. Over the years, the game has seen some significant names come up and make a name for themselves by winning the competition.
This year is no different. The 2022 Mr. Olympia is set to take place over four days, from December 15 to December 18. The competitors represent the crème de la crème of the bodybuilding world. Here we take a detailed look at all the athletes looking to claim the 2022 Mr. Olympia title.
2022 Olympia Men’s Open list by country
- Nick Walker- USA
- Brandon Curry- USA
- Hunter Labrada- USA
- Shaun Clarida- USA
- Joel Thomas- USA
- Charles Griffen- USA
- Akim Williams- USA
- Chinedu Andrew Obiekea, aka 'Andrew Jacked'- USA
- Derek Lunsford- USA
- Tonio Burton- USA
- Nathan De Asha- UK
- Samson Dauda- UK
- James Hollingshead- UK
- Regan Grimes- Canada
- Iain Valliere- Canada
- Antoine Vaillant- Canada
- Mamdouh Elssbiay- Egypt
- Mohamed Shabaan- Egypt
- Hassan Mostafa- Egypt
- Hadi Choopan- Iran
- Behrooz Tabani Abarghani- Iran
- Rafael Brandao- Brazil
- Vitor Boff- Brazil
- Leandro Peres- Brazil
- Angel Calderon Frias- Spain
- William Bonac- Netherlands
- Blessing Awodibu- Ireland
- Mohammad Alnsoor- Jordan
- Andrea Presti- Italy
- Vladyslav Sukhoruchko- Ukraine
- Patrick Johnson- Denmark
- Michal Krizanek- Slovakia
- Theo Leguerrier- France
While many compete in different categories during the four days, the Men's Open is the event that is most anticipated at the 2022 Mr. Olympia competition. This event has seen the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Ronnie Coleman attain the greatest heights of fame. The 32 contestants will be looking to dethrone the reigning champion, Mamdouh Mohammed Hassan Elssbiay, famously known as Big Ramy.
List of competitors for the Classic Physique
This competition has seen a massive growth in popularity every year. Quite a few people consider the physique that these competitors bring to be more pleasing to the eye than those in the Open division. Chris Bumstead of Canada is the current champion and has won the last three competitions in a row. He joins the following list of competitors:
- Brady Barnes- USA
- Terrence Ruffin- USA
- Robert Wichman- USA
- Breon Ansley- USA
- Jorge Herrera- USA
- Mehdi Larijani- USA
- Lenny Wicks- USA
- Logan Franklin- USA
- Tony Duong- USA
- Lamar Shaw- USA
- Carlos Dommar- USA
- Jonathan Pelkey- USA
- Courage Opara- USA
- Christopher Hunte- USA
- Jeff Hallenbeck- USA
- Marcus Perry- USA
- Dancovea Anderson- USA
- Anthony Barbera III- USA
- Darren Farrell- Ireland
- Georgian Andrei Birica Anghel- Romania
- Michael Daboul- Syria
- Chris Bumstead- Canada
- Anthony Casado- Canada
- Tyler Johnson- Canada
- Blake Course- Canada
- Peter Molnar- Hungary
- Alex Cambronero- Costa Rica
- Mike Sommerfeld- Germany
- Urs Kalecinski- Germany
- Alexander Westermeier- Germany
- Jose Maria Mete Bueriberi- Spain
- Ruben Lopez Reyes- Spain
- Jesus Rodriguez Sendra- Spain
- Ahmed El Halawani- Egypt
- Ramon Rocha Querioz- Brazil
- Junior Javorski- Brazil
- Gabriel Zancanelli- Brazil
- Fabio Junior- Brazil
- Kyrylo Khudaiev- Ukraine
- Mateo Vaihu- New Zealand
- Grant Pieterse- New Zealand
- Mohamed Amine Fakhfakh- Tunisia
- Vahid Badpei- Iran
- Ali Poladvand- Iran
- Darwin Andres Uribe Aristizabal- Columbia
- Camilo Diaz- Columbia
- Julian Castano- Columbia
- Emanuele Ricotti- Italy
- Giuseppe Zagarella- Italy
- Jaehun Park- South Korea
- Jaepil Song- South Korea
- Marco Ruz- France
- Woilid Baatout- France
- Fabian Mayr- Austria
- Chen Kang- China
- Valentin Petrov- Bulgaria
- Denis Romanov- Russia
- Wesley Vissers- Netherlands
- Patrik Herczik- Czech Republic
- Abdullah Al Sharafi- Kuwait
- Adam Bomert- Poland