Mr. Olympia 2022: Date, time, schedule and more

The Mr. Olympia competition has taken its place at the top as the most prestigious bodybuilding competition since its establishment in 1965. Watched by bodybuilders and fans alike from across the globe, it also stands as the most popular competition in the sport to date.
Only the most talented builders worldwide compete in the competition and the IFBB competitions merely act as feeders. Such is the greatness associated with Mr. Olympia.
The 2022 version of the competition is set to begin on December 15, 2022, and go on till December 18. The elite competition is taking place at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.
Mr. Olympia 2022 schedule
The competition will span across four days, from December 15 to 18, 2022. For anyone interested in watching, there are a few dates that they may need to note down for the upcoming competitions.
History of Mr. Olympia
Mr. Olympia is the greatest and most prestigious professional bodybuilding competition. The first Mr. Olympia competition was conducted in 1965, where Larry Scott won the title. He won the next year and retired as the only undefeated Mr. Olympia to this day.
The 1970s saw the beginning of the Arnold Schwarzenegger era. The legendary Arnold won from 1970-1975 and returned from retirement to win the competition once again in 1980.
The early 1980s were dominated by American Lee Haney, who won the competition eight times in a row. He shares the title of the most successful Mr. Olympia along with fellow American Ronnie 'The King' Coleman who won it from 1998-2005, before being dethroned by Jay Cutler.
The 2020 and 2021 versions of Mr. Olympia were dominated by Mamdouh Mohammed Hassan Elssbiay, an Egyptian bodybuilder. He remains the favourite to win in 2022!