Mr. Olympia 2022: Date, time, schedule and more

The Mr. Olympia competition has taken its place at the top as the most prestigious bodybuilding competition since its establishment in 1965. Watched by bodybuilders and fans alike from across the globe, it also stands as the most popular competition in the sport to date.

Only the most talented builders worldwide compete in the competition and the IFBB competitions merely act as feeders. Such is the greatness associated with Mr. Olympia.

The 2022 version of the competition is set to begin on December 15, 2022, and go on till December 18. The elite competition is taking place at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

Mr. Olympia 2022 schedule

The competition will span across four days, from December 15 to 18, 2022. For anyone interested in watching, there are a few dates that they may need to note down for the upcoming competitions.

H

DATES EVENTS TIMES LOCATION & MORE December 15, 2022 OLYMPIA PRESS CONFERENCE PRESENTED BY WOLFpak 11:30 am, VIP & Insider Club Entry 11.45 am General Public Entry Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino (Criss Angel Theater) December 15, 2022 MEET THE OLYMPIANS PRESENTED BY BSN 7.00 pm, VIP & Insider Club Entry8.00 pm, General Public & Media Entry Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino (Celebrity Ballroom) December 16, 2022 CHARTER BUS TRANSPORT TO EXPO 8.15 am, Service Begins and Continues Back and Forth Every 30 Minutes 5.30 pm, Last Pick-up at Venetian Expo, Returning to Planet Hollywood Resort Pick-up at Planet Hollywood Resort, Drop-off at Venetian Expo December 16, 2022 OLYMPIA PRE-JUDGING 9.00 am, Fitness Olympia,212 Olympia,Figure Olympia, Women's Physique Olympia,Ms. Olympia,Wellness Olympia The Venetian Expo & Convention Center (Halls B & C) December 16, 2022 OLYMPIA WORLD FITNESS EXPO 9.00 am, Early Entry for VIPs, Insider Club Members, & Expo Early Entry Weekend Pass Holders10.00 am, General Public Entry The Venetian Expo & Convention Center (Halls B & C) December 16, 2022 BACKSTAGE TOUR & PHOTO OPP 3.00 pm Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino (Zappos Theater) December 16, 2022 OLYMPIA FRIDAY EVENING FINALS 6.00 pm 212 Olympia Finals Fitness Olympia Finals Figure Olympia Finals Women's Physique Olympia Finals Ms. Olympia Finals Wellness Finals Mr. Olympia Pre-Judging Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino (Zappos Theater) December 17, 2022 CHARTER BUS TRANSPORT TO EXPO 8.15 am, Service Begins and Continues Back and Forth Every 30 Minutes5.30 pm, Last Pick-up at Venetian Expo, Returning to Planet Hollywood Resort Pick-up at Planet Hollywood Resort, Drop-off at Venetian Expo December 17, 2022 OLYMPIA PRE-JUDGING 9.00 am, VIP & Insider Club Member Entry Classic Physique Olympia Men's Physique Olympia Bikini Olympia Wheelchair Olympia Pre-Judging & Finals The Venetian Expo & Convention Center (Halls B & C) December 17, 2022 OLYMPIA WORLD FITNESS EXPO 9.00 am, Early Entry for VIPs, Insider Club Members, & Expo Early Entry Weekend Pass Holders10.00 am, General Public Entry The Venetian Expo & Convention Center (Halls B & C) December 17, 2022 OLYMPIA SATURDAY EVENING FINALS 7.00 pm Mr. Olympia Men's Physique Olympia Bikini Olympia Classic Physique Olympia Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino (Zappos Theater) December 17, 2022 OLYMPIA VICTORY GALA 11.00 pm Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino (Celebrity Ballroom) December 18, 2022 OLYMPIA SUPERSTAR SEMINAR 11.00 am Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino (Celebrity Ballroom)

History of Mr. Olympia

Mr. Olympia is the greatest and most prestigious professional bodybuilding competition. The first Mr. Olympia competition was conducted in 1965, where Larry Scott won the title. He won the next year and retired as the only undefeated Mr. Olympia to this day.

The 1970s saw the beginning of the Arnold Schwarzenegger era. The legendary Arnold won from 1970-1975 and returned from retirement to win the competition once again in 1980.

Arnold Sports Festival - Slap Fighting Championship (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

The early 1980s were dominated by American Lee Haney, who won the competition eight times in a row. He shares the title of the most successful Mr. Olympia along with fellow American Ronnie 'The King' Coleman who won it from 1998-2005, before being dethroned by Jay Cutler.

The 2020 and 2021 versions of Mr. Olympia were dominated by Mamdouh Mohammed Hassan Elssbiay, an Egyptian bodybuilder. He remains the favourite to win in 2022!

Poll : 0 votes