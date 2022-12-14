Create

Mr. Olympia 2022: Date, time, schedule and more

By Kiran Rao
Modified Dec 14, 2022 10:31 AM IST
IFBB Pro Qualifier and Pro Show
IFBB Pro Qualifier and Pro Show, 2022 (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

The Mr. Olympia competition has taken its place at the top as the most prestigious bodybuilding competition since its establishment in 1965. Watched by bodybuilders and fans alike from across the globe, it also stands as the most popular competition in the sport to date.

Only the most talented builders worldwide compete in the competition and the IFBB competitions merely act as feeders. Such is the greatness associated with Mr. Olympia.

The 2022 version of the competition is set to begin on December 15, 2022, and go on till December 18. The elite competition is taking place at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

Mr. Olympia 2022 schedule

The competition will span across four days, from December 15 to 18, 2022. For anyone interested in watching, there are a few dates that they may need to note down for the upcoming competitions.

DATESEVENTSTIMESLOCATION & MORE
December 15, 2022OLYMPIA PRESS CONFERENCE PRESENTED BY WOLFpak11:30 am, VIP & Insider Club Entry 11.45 am General Public EntryPlanet Hollywood Resort & Casino (Criss Angel Theater)
December 15, 2022 MEET THE OLYMPIANS PRESENTED BY BSN7.00 pm, VIP & Insider Club Entry8.00 pm, General Public & Media EntryPlanet Hollywood Resort & Casino (Celebrity Ballroom)
December 16, 2022 CHARTER BUS TRANSPORT TO EXPO8.15 am, Service Begins and Continues Back and Forth Every 30 Minutes 5.30 pm, Last Pick-up at Venetian Expo, Returning to Planet Hollywood ResortPick-up at Planet Hollywood Resort, Drop-off at Venetian Expo
December 16, 2022OLYMPIA PRE-JUDGING9.00 am, Fitness Olympia,212 Olympia,Figure Olympia, Women's Physique Olympia,Ms. Olympia,Wellness OlympiaThe Venetian Expo & Convention Center (Halls B & C)
December 16, 2022OLYMPIA WORLD FITNESS EXPO9.00 am, Early Entry for VIPs, Insider Club Members, & Expo Early Entry Weekend Pass Holders10.00 am, General Public EntryThe Venetian Expo & Convention Center (Halls B & C)
December 16, 2022 BACKSTAGE TOUR & PHOTO OPP3.00 pmPlanet Hollywood Resort & Casino (Zappos Theater)
December 16, 2022 OLYMPIA FRIDAY EVENING FINALS6.00 pm

212 Olympia Finals

Fitness Olympia Finals

Figure Olympia Finals

Women's Physique Olympia Finals

Ms. Olympia Finals

Wellness Finals

Mr. Olympia Pre-Judging

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino (Zappos Theater)
December 17, 2022 CHARTER BUS TRANSPORT TO EXPO8.15 am, Service Begins and Continues Back and Forth Every 30 Minutes5.30 pm, Last Pick-up at Venetian Expo, Returning to Planet Hollywood ResortPick-up at Planet Hollywood Resort, Drop-off at Venetian Expo
December 17, 2022 OLYMPIA PRE-JUDGING9.00 am, VIP & Insider Club Member Entry

Classic Physique

Olympia

Men's Physique

Olympia

Bikini Olympia

Wheelchair Olympia Pre-Judging & Finals

The Venetian Expo & Convention Center (Halls B & C)
December 17, 2022OLYMPIA WORLD FITNESS EXPO9.00 am, Early Entry for VIPs, Insider Club Members, & Expo Early Entry Weekend Pass Holders10.00 am, General Public EntryThe Venetian Expo & Convention Center (Halls B & C)
December 17, 2022OLYMPIA SATURDAY EVENING FINALS7.00 pm

Mr. Olympia

Men's Physique Olympia

Bikini Olympia

Classic Physique Olympia

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino (Zappos Theater)
December 17, 2022 OLYMPIA VICTORY GALA11.00 pmPlanet Hollywood Resort & Casino (Celebrity Ballroom)
December 18, 2022 OLYMPIA SUPERSTAR SEMINAR11.00 amPlanet Hollywood Resort & Casino (Celebrity Ballroom)

History of Mr. Olympia

Mr. Olympia is the greatest and most prestigious professional bodybuilding competition. The first Mr. Olympia competition was conducted in 1965, where Larry Scott won the title. He won the next year and retired as the only undefeated Mr. Olympia to this day.

The 1970s saw the beginning of the Arnold Schwarzenegger era. The legendary Arnold won from 1970-1975 and returned from retirement to win the competition once again in 1980.

Arnold Sports Festival - Slap Fighting Championship (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)
Arnold Sports Festival - Slap Fighting Championship (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

The early 1980s were dominated by American Lee Haney, who won the competition eight times in a row. He shares the title of the most successful Mr. Olympia along with fellow American Ronnie 'The King' Coleman who won it from 1998-2005, before being dethroned by Jay Cutler.

The 2020 and 2021 versions of Mr. Olympia were dominated by Mamdouh Mohammed Hassan Elssbiay, an Egyptian bodybuilder. He remains the favourite to win in 2022!

