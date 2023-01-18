“My injuries … came from playing football” - Ronnie Coleman opens up on injuries and treatment

Ronnie Coleman, often referred to as 'The King', is a legend in bodybuilding. He is tied with Lee Haney as the most successful Mr. Olympia Champion with eight title wins.

On his YouTube channel, Coleman recently discussed some of his prior injuries with Giles Thomas. He shared the reason for his back injury:

"A lot of the guys nowadays, ain’t nobody lifting no heavy weight, especially you know, after they seen what happened to me. But what a lot of people didn’t really know is my injuries in my back came from me playing football. I hurt it really bad during my sophomore year, then I hurt my neck really bad. I was doing a lot of chiropractic in my sophomore year in college all the way until I started bodybuilding."

Ronnie Coleman shares his experiences with stem cell therapy

Ronnie Coleman, a legend in the sport of bodybuilding, is in good health as the year begins. After getting his bloodwork done, Coleman thought back on his injuries and described how receiving stem cell therapy helped him avoid experiencing crippling agony.

Ronnie Coleman recently chatted with Giles Thomas on his YouTube channel. He also talked about his experiences with stem cell therapy.

He has been transparent about his post-bodybuilding health. He experienced a herniated disc in 1996. He's had more than 10 back operations since then, which have made it difficult for him to walk. He has suffered from these problems, yet he has no regrets. Coleman expressed his desire to walk independently for the first time in years in the upcoming months.

Because people assume lifting weights is how he hurt his back, Ronnie thinks that excessive weight lifting is no longer popular among bodybuilders nowadays. Coleman, though, said that when he played football, his back issues began "far before" bodybuilding.

Ronnie Coleman stated that he had a partly herniated disc during his time in college and required daily visits to a chiropractor. Every four months, The King said, he gets stem cell injections from Mexico. Coleman also underwent hyperbaric treatment to treat his wounds.

His discomfort has entirely vanished as a result of stem cell therapy. He stated that his initial difficulties with his liver function and cholesterol are beginning to go away.

Ronnie Coleman still suffers numbness in his feet and legs when he trains, but he hasn't allowed it to stop him from working out frequently.

He is not the only prominent bodybuilder who uses stem cell treatment. Flex Lewis, a seven-time 212 Olympian, traveled to Columbia for the procedure in 2021. Bodybuilder Chris Bumstead, a Classic Physique competitor, also attempted stem cell treatment. Mesenchymal stem cells, which are taken from a newborn baby's umbilical cord, were employed by "Cbum" during the off-season of the previous year.

Fans of Coleman, who had one of the best bodybuilding careers of all time, are pleased to see him in excellent condition. His quality of life has significantly improved due to stem cell therapy, despite the fact that he still has numbness in his legs.

Ronnie Coleman - The King of bodybuilding

Coleman distinguished himself from the rest of the bodybuilding community throughout his IFBB career with unmatched size, fitness, and resolve. With eight titles, he shares the record for the most Olympia victories ever with Lee Haney.

In addition to having almost superhuman strength, Ronnie Coleman rose to fame in the bodybuilding world while taking on Jay Cutler. After a long struggle and an eight-year reign, he ultimately gave up the crown to Cutler in 2006. Coleman's "intense" training technique was tough to match, according to Cutler, who made this point years after their respective careers came to an end.

The great recently participated in a fun exercise with his former opponent Cutler and put his training prowess to the test. While being pumped up by fitness guru Jesse James West, they competed against one another in the gym.

