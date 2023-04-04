"Arnold discovered me" - Former Mr. Universe Tony Pearson on how Arnold Schwarzenegger changed his life

Tony Pearson is an American veteran when it comes to bodybuilding. He established himself as an elite bodybuilder through his staggering muscular balance and unique posing routines. Tony, nicknamed 'the Michael Jackson of bodybuilding', brought a refreshing look to the stage in the 80s.

In a recent episode of The Menace podcast, Tony detailed how Arnold Schwarzenegger 'discovered' his talent and persuaded him to move forward in his career. He stated that Arnold discovered him working out on the beach and offered to mentor him.

"It was a long journey to get to where I’m at. You know, Arnold discovered me at the beach one day, he came over and says, ‘I’ve been watching you for months,’ he goes, ‘Let’s go through the workout.’ He trained my chest and my triceps. Yes, he did [mentor me]. He was the first guy that sent me to go see Joe Weider," Tony said.

Detailing the effect Arnold's actions over the span of a few months had on a young Pearson, he shared that he was a 'nobody' before Arnold decided to mentor him.

"I had no titles. Just a kid on the beach. But still squatting 10 sets of 10 on the hot temperature out on the beach. I think he watched me for a few months to see if I had the heart to do it. It was about surviving the heat out in Santa Monica so. Yeah, he sent me to Joe Weider, and that’s how it all started," he added.

Tony Pearson added that he had to make sure his posing was top-notch and that he would regularly practice the art of posing before competitions, in a sauna. He continued:

"Yes. Every day you practice. I would go sit in the sauna and pose in there. I figured if I can endure the heat in there posing, I’m okay on stage. I’m good on stage. Back in those days, in the lineup, when you’re not a big guy, you got to flex the whole time. Abs, position."

Tony Pearson added that this was the norm in the golden era because of the sheer number of contestants being matched up against each other during the pre-judging round.

"I just saw the art form of it" - Tony Pearson on what a successful bodybuilder should aim for

Tony Pearson mentioned that the sole focus of a successful bodybuilder should be to stay true to the art form. He added that he always tried to be the most-aesthetic bodybuilder on stage.

"For me, it’s not about size. You know what I mean. I just saw the art form of it. I mean, Frank Zane is more that I could see that I wanted to be like and Robby Robinson – a mixture of Zane and Robby Robinson blended together," he added.

According to Tony Pearson, athletes should focus on having a small waist and the perfect lines in their physiques. He cares more about the presentation and the 'art' of bodybuilding than size.

"The small waist and the broad shoulders mean so much to me. Like Steeve Reeves, Bob Paris, Samir Bannout – those lines – it’s all about the lines. It’s the art and the presentation," he concluded.

Poll : 0 votes