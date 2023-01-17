“Arnold is numero uno” – Fans react to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘old-school’ workout video 

Arnold Schwarzenegger is widely considered the greatest bodybuilder of all time. Although the GOAT debate in bodybuilding has a tendency to include many names, Arnold's legacy cannot be denied. The seven-time Mr. Olympia is definitely one of the pioneers who took the sport to greater heights.

Back in the day, Arnold Schwarzenegger had a near-perfect physique. Arnold essentially changed the standards in the game with his wide shoulders, huge back, and one of the best V-shaped physiques the sport has ever seen. Arnold recently shared a video of him using a machine to perform pullovers on his Instagram profile. The caption had a very interesting message that any athlete would pay heed to:

"Routine means every day."

Some fans took to the comments section to let it be known who they think wins the GOAT debate in bodybuilding. One of the comments read:

"Arnold is numero uno 👍🏻"

Schwarzenegger's fans weigh in on the GOAT debate in bodybuilding (Image via Instagram/@schwarzenegger)

In the video, Arnold is using a machine that is not seen in many modern gyms. Some fans were fascinated by the machine and some by the exercise in general.

Schwarzenegger's fans are intrigued by the machine and the exercise (Image via Instagram/@schwarzenegger)

The equipment used by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the video is an old school style lat pullover machine. Old-school bodybuilders used different types of pullover machines to work the latissimus dorsi (lats) and the much neglected serratus muscles. The serratus muscles are responsible for the protraction of the scapula. In bodybuilding, well-built serratus muscles help the athlete look better in front overhead poses.

Many fans took the opportunity to mention how Arnold changed their lives personally. Some mentioned that watching him workout at his age helped them get up and go to the gym in an attempt to change their lives.

Schwarzenegger's fans quote him as an inspirational figure (Image via Instagram/@schwarzenegger)

Arnold Schwarzenegger's legacy

Arnold has made many strides in a variety of fields. Taking a look at his bodybuilding career, it can be seen that he is one of the most-decorated athletes of all time with seven Mr. Olympia titles, six of them consecutively from 1970 to 1975 and one in 1980 after a long hiatus.

Thanks to his charismatic personality in interviews, the persona showcased in the 1977 documentary Pumping Iron and his exceptional build, Arnold quickly rose through the ranks in Hollywood. It saw him act in quite a few masterpieces, including Total Recall and the Terminator series.

Actor and former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tony Doherty arriving for the Arnold Classic Sports Festival Press Conference in 2016

Riding on his rising fame, he ran for Governor of California and served two terms that saw him pass bills to curb the effects of climate change. Arnold truly is an inspirational figure to many around the world.

