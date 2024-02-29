Arnold Schwarzenegger heart surgeries: Know about the legendary bodybuilder's health

Arnold Schwarzenegger is regarded as one of the greatest bodybuilders to have ever embraced the sport. He was one of the major pioneers to have brought the sport into the limelight.

However, along with being a bodybuilding freak, Schwarzenegger also had to deal with numerous fitness issues. The legendary American bodybuilder had undergone three heart surgeries. The latest surgery was for the re-replacement of his aortic valve replacement and was done before the shooting of "Terminator: Dark Fate."

The former governor of California had called this third open-heart surgery a disaster. In a YouTube video, "Starting from Scratch: Coming Back from Heart Surgery," Schwarzenegger recalled the complications that were associated with his latest surgery:

"I woke up and all of a sudden the doctors were in front of me saying, ‘I’m so sorry, but it was unlike what we planned. They said we made a mistake and poked through the heart wall and had to open me up very quickly and to save [my] life. I was really freaking out.”

Since then, Arnold Schwarzenegger has been following a strict diet and workout plan. He has credited his friends and family for supporting him immensely in the recovery stage after the heart surgeries.

Arnold Sports Festival: Have a look at this sports event founded by Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Sports Festival Africa 2019

The Arnold Sports Festival was founded by Arnold Schwarzenegger and FBI agent Jim Lorimer in 1989. Over the years, the event has grown to be a huge success and has expanded globally.

The event features more than 12000 participants coming from different parts of the world such as Asia, Africa, and South America, It has now over 50-plus sports events such as bodybuilding, sports combat, strongman, etc. The event features the Arnold Strongman Classic which is regarded as one of the most difficult competitions in the world.

The Arnold Sports Festival 2024 will be held from February 29 to March 3. It will be a four-day event with its main event being organized by the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Professional Fitness Leagues.

The prize money of the event is a huge one with various disciplines offering different sums of prize money. Mr Olympia, the bodybuilding competition offers a whooping $400,000 to the winner while the winner of the Arnold Classic event gets a sum of $300,000. Besides the prize money, it is the spirit and competitiveness of the players which has made this competition so successful.