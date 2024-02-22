Arnold Sports Fest 2024: Schedule, order of events, and where to watch

The Arnold Sports Fest is back for another edition and promises some intense action for fitness enthusiasts. The event is slated to begin on February 29 and will continue till March 3 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center and Ohio Expo Center.

The popular sporting festival will feature over 12,000 athletes from 80-plus nations, as they vie for glory in more than 50 sports. Two of the most anticipated events in Ohio will be the Arnold Strongman and Strongwoman. The Arnold Sports Fest will also feature Olympic events like weightlifting, gymnastics, and a 5k run.

For four days, fitness freaks will get to enjoy never-ending action, distributed over multiple venues in the Columbus Convention Center. The first day of action will feature the Arnold Amateur and USA weightlifting, with the next three days offering a wider array of sports.

Arnold Sports Fest: Where to watch

Fans who can't make it to Columbus, Ohio to catch some of the world's best athletes in action can still tune in to the fun. A livestream of the entire event will be presented by Bucked Up and can be accessed for free by registering on the official Arnold Sports website.

Arnold Sports Fest: Full schedule

This is a full schedule of the sporting events that will be conducted at the Arnold Sports Fest. All times are EST.

Arnold Sports Fest Day 1, Thursday, February 29th

Arnold Amateur - 8:00am-6:00pm

USA Weightlifting - 8:00am-10:00pm

Arnold Sports Fest Day 2, Friday, March 1st

Arnold Amateur - 8:00am-4:00pm

USA Powerlifting - 8:00am-7:00pm

USA Weightlifting - 8:00am-10:00pm

XPC Powerlifting - 10:00am-12:00pm

Arnold Strongman Classic - 10:00am-7:00pm

Strongest Firefighter - Preliminaries- 10:00am-7:00pm

Medieval Fighting - 10:00am-7:00pm

Arnold Strongwoman Classic - 10:00am-7:00pm

Muay Thai - 10:00am-7:00pm

XPC Powerlifting - 10:00am-7:00pm

MAS Wrestling - 10:00am-7:00pm

Classic Physique - Prejudging - 12:30pm-1:30pm

Fitness International - Prejudging- 12:30pm-1:30pm

USA Weightlifting - 12:30pm-5:30pm

Wellness International - Prejudging - 12:30pm-1:30pm

Armlifting - 5:00pm-7:00pm

Wellness International - Finals - 7:00pm-9:30pm

Fitness International - Finals - 7:00pm-9:30pm

Arnold Classic - Prejudging - 7:00pm-9:30pm

Classic Physique - Finals- 7:00pm-9:30pm

Gymnastics - 8:00am-6:00pm

Guns & Hoses Boxing & Ohio Combat League MMA - Guns & Hoses Boxing - 7:00pm-10:00pm

Arnold Sports Fest Day 3, Saturday, March 2nd

USA Weightlifting - 8:00am-8:00pm

USA Powerlifting - 8:00am-7:00pm

XPC Powerlifting - 10:00am-7:00pm

Medieval Fighting - 10:00am-7:00pm

Pro Wheelchair - Prejudging & Finals - 10:00am-11:00am

Arnold Strongman Classic - 10:00am-7:00pm

Amateur Strongman - Men's & Women's Preliminaries - 10:00am-7:00pm

Arnold Strongwoman Classic - 10:00am-7:00pm

Muay Thai - 10:00am-7:00pm

MAS Wrestling - 10:00am-7:00pm

Foosball - 10:30am-11:00pm

Arnold Men's Physique - Prejudging- 11:00am-12:00pm

Bikini International - Prejudging - 11:00am-12:00pm

XPC Powerlifting - 11:00am-1:00pm

Armlifting - 1:00pm-3:00pm

Strongest Firefighter - Finals - 1:15pm-4:00pm

Strict Curl - 3:00pm-7:00pm

Armlifting - 5:00pm-7:00pm

Arnold Men's Physique - Finals - 7:00pm-10:00pm

Arnold Classic - Finals - 7:00pm-10:00pm

Bikini International - Finals - 7:00pm-10:00pm

Youth DanceSport - 8:00am-6:00pm

Grappling - 10:00am-7:00pm

Cheerleading & Dance - 8:00am-7:00pm

Gymnastics - 8:00am-6:00pm

Guns & Hoses Boxing & Ohio Combat League MMA - 7:00pm-10:00pm

Arnold Sports Fest Day 4, Sunday, March 3rd

USA Powerlifting

8:00am-7:00pm

USA Weightlifting - 8:00am-6:00pm

Foosball - 8:30am-5:00pm

USA Powerlifting - 10:00am-1:00pm

Amateur Strongman - Men's & Women's Finals - 10:00am-12:00pm

Medieval Fighting - 10:00am-4:00pm

XPC Powerlifting - 10:00am-4:00pm

MAS Wrestling - 10:00am-4:00pm

5K Pump & Run - Arnold 5K Run - 10:30am-11:30am

5K Pump & Run - 10:30am-11:30am

XPC Powerlifting - 12:00pm-4:00pm

Amateur Strongman - Men's & Women's Finals - 2:00pm-4:00pm

ROGUE Record Breakers - 10:00pm-4:00pm

Youth DanceSport - 8:00am-6:00pm

Grappling - 10:00am-4:00pm

Cheerleading & Dance - 8:00am-5:00pm

Gymnastics - 8:00am-6:00pm