Arnold Sports Fest 2024: Schedule, order of events, and where to watch

The Arnold Sports Fest is back for another edition and promises some intense action for fitness enthusiasts. The event is slated to begin on February 29 and will continue till March 3 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center and Ohio Expo Center.
The popular sporting festival will feature over 12,000 athletes from 80-plus nations, as they vie for glory in more than 50 sports. Two of the most anticipated events in Ohio will be the Arnold Strongman and Strongwoman. The Arnold Sports Fest will also feature Olympic events like weightlifting, gymnastics, and a 5k run.
For four days, fitness freaks will get to enjoy never-ending action, distributed over multiple venues in the Columbus Convention Center. The first day of action will feature the Arnold Amateur and USA weightlifting, with the next three days offering a wider array of sports.
Arnold Sports Fest: Where to watch
Fans who can't make it to Columbus, Ohio to catch some of the world's best athletes in action can still tune in to the fun. A livestream of the entire event will be presented by Bucked Up and can be accessed for free by registering on the official Arnold Sports website.
Arnold Sports Fest: Full schedule
This is a full schedule of the sporting events that will be conducted at the Arnold Sports Fest. All times are EST.
Arnold Sports Fest Day 1, Thursday, February 29th
Arnold Amateur - 8:00am-6:00pm
USA Weightlifting - 8:00am-10:00pm
Arnold Sports Fest Day 2, Friday, March 1st
Arnold Amateur - 8:00am-4:00pm
USA Powerlifting - 8:00am-7:00pm
USA Weightlifting - 8:00am-10:00pm
XPC Powerlifting - 10:00am-12:00pm
Arnold Strongman Classic - 10:00am-7:00pm
Strongest Firefighter - Preliminaries- 10:00am-7:00pm
Medieval Fighting - 10:00am-7:00pm
Arnold Strongwoman Classic - 10:00am-7:00pm
Muay Thai - 10:00am-7:00pm
XPC Powerlifting - 10:00am-7:00pm
MAS Wrestling - 10:00am-7:00pm
Classic Physique - Prejudging - 12:30pm-1:30pm
Fitness International - Prejudging- 12:30pm-1:30pm
USA Weightlifting - 12:30pm-5:30pm
Wellness International - Prejudging - 12:30pm-1:30pm
Armlifting - 5:00pm-7:00pm
Wellness International - Finals - 7:00pm-9:30pm
Fitness International - Finals - 7:00pm-9:30pm
Arnold Classic - Prejudging - 7:00pm-9:30pm
Classic Physique - Finals- 7:00pm-9:30pm
Gymnastics - 8:00am-6:00pm
Guns & Hoses Boxing & Ohio Combat League MMA - Guns & Hoses Boxing - 7:00pm-10:00pm
Arnold Sports Fest Day 3, Saturday, March 2nd
USA Weightlifting - 8:00am-8:00pm
USA Powerlifting - 8:00am-7:00pm
XPC Powerlifting - 10:00am-7:00pm
Medieval Fighting - 10:00am-7:00pm
Pro Wheelchair - Prejudging & Finals - 10:00am-11:00am
Arnold Strongman Classic - 10:00am-7:00pm
Amateur Strongman - Men's & Women's Preliminaries - 10:00am-7:00pm
Arnold Strongwoman Classic - 10:00am-7:00pm
Muay Thai - 10:00am-7:00pm
MAS Wrestling - 10:00am-7:00pm
Foosball - 10:30am-11:00pm
Arnold Men's Physique - Prejudging- 11:00am-12:00pm
Bikini International - Prejudging - 11:00am-12:00pm
XPC Powerlifting - 11:00am-1:00pm
Armlifting - 1:00pm-3:00pm
Strongest Firefighter - Finals - 1:15pm-4:00pm
Strict Curl - 3:00pm-7:00pm
Armlifting - 5:00pm-7:00pm
Arnold Men's Physique - Finals - 7:00pm-10:00pm
Arnold Classic - Finals - 7:00pm-10:00pm
Bikini International - Finals - 7:00pm-10:00pm
Youth DanceSport - 8:00am-6:00pm
Grappling - 10:00am-7:00pm
Cheerleading & Dance - 8:00am-7:00pm
Gymnastics - 8:00am-6:00pm
Guns & Hoses Boxing & Ohio Combat League MMA - 7:00pm-10:00pm
Arnold Sports Fest Day 4, Sunday, March 3rd
USA Powerlifting
8:00am-7:00pm
USA Weightlifting - 8:00am-6:00pm
Foosball - 8:30am-5:00pm
USA Powerlifting - 10:00am-1:00pm
Amateur Strongman - Men's & Women's Finals - 10:00am-12:00pm
Medieval Fighting - 10:00am-4:00pm
XPC Powerlifting - 10:00am-4:00pm
MAS Wrestling - 10:00am-4:00pm
5K Pump & Run - Arnold 5K Run - 10:30am-11:30am
5K Pump & Run - 10:30am-11:30am
XPC Powerlifting - 12:00pm-4:00pm
Amateur Strongman - Men's & Women's Finals - 2:00pm-4:00pm
ROGUE Record Breakers - 10:00pm-4:00pm
Youth DanceSport - 8:00am-6:00pm
Grappling - 10:00am-4:00pm
Cheerleading & Dance - 8:00am-5:00pm
Gymnastics - 8:00am-6:00pm