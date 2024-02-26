Arnold Strongman Classic 2024: Top Contenders, order of events & athletes ft. Martins Licis, Tom Stoltman

The highly awaited Arnold Strongman Classic event of the Arnold Sports Festival is back, promising electrifying activities for the fans.

The 2024 Arnold Strongman Classic is scheduled to be held on Friday, March 1, and Saturday, March 2, at the Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio. The Arnold Sports Festival, an annual multi-sport event is arranged to kick off on February 29, with the conclusion on March 3, 2024, at the same venue along with Ohio Expo Center.

The Lucriferous sports event, established by the legendary bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger, former FBI agent Jim Lorimer, and Terry Todd, will feature over 12,000 athletes from over 80 countries, contending in more than 50 sports.

Key contenders for the 2024 Arnold Strongman Classic

Expand Tweet

The 2024 Arnold Strongman Classic will witness formidable contenders, including the 2022 Champion Martins Licis. The 2019 World's Strongest Man and the 2021 Rogue Invitational Strongman Champion will face the 2023 Strongman Classic Champion and World's Strongest Man, Mitchell Hooper.

Hooper will compete to defend his title at the annual multi-sport event that takes place in Columbus, Ohio. He had a successful run in 2023 after clinching the two previously stated titles and the 2023 Rogue Invitational.

The Icelandic strongman Thor Bjornsson, who has secured the Strongman Classic Champion title three consecutive times in 2018, 2019, and 2020, will take the stage once again to show his unparalleled strength and prowess. The 35-year-old strongman has had an exceptional career, bagging victories eight consecutive years at the World Strongest Man event.

The Ukrainian professional strongman, who finished third at the 2022 and 2023 World's Strongest Man, will also be in contention for the upcoming event. He secured the World's Strongest Man title in 2020. The 28-year-old strongman will compete alongside the British athlete Tom Stoltman, who secured the World's Strongest Man's title twice.

A full list of competitors vying for the title is given below:

Martins Licis

Tom Stoltman

Mitchell Hooper

Thor Bjornsson

Oleksii Novikov

Mateusz Kieliszkowski

Evan Singleton

Bobby Thompson

Maxime Boudreault

Tom Evans

Oskar Ziolkowski

Schedule for the 2024 Arnold Strongman Classic

The Arnold Strongman Classic events will be held between 10:00 am - 07:00 pm.

On Friday, March 1, 2023, two events are set to happen, including the Elephant Bar Deadlift and Frame Carry, which will begin at 1:00 pm. On Saturday, March 2, 2024, Dinnie Stone Carry, Apollon Wheels, and Stone Medley are scheduled at 11:00 am.

All the times are according to the EST.