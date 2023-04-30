Bob Cicherillo is a popular personality in the bodybuilding community. He built his own pro bodybuilding career in the open division. Cicherillo won the IFBB Masters Pro World in 2006.

Apart from being a competitor, he has been actively involved in bodybuilding in different roles. Cicherillo is the IFBB Pro League Athletes representative. Apart from being an athlete rep, he also serves as a commentator for Mr. Olympia and the Arnold Classic, two of the biggest bodybuilding shows in the world.

The Masters Olympia is making its return this year after 11 years. The news regarding the return of the event was announced by Olympia president Jake Wood in 2022. The 2023 Masters Olympia is set to be held from August 25 to 27, at the BT Arena in Cluj Napoca, Romania.

In a video posted on the Voice of Bodybuilding YouTube channel on April 27, 2023, Bob Cicherillo shared his opinions about the newly released roster for the 2023 Masters Olympia.

Cicherillo named Kamal Elgargni as the top contender at the Masters Olympia. He also stated that Josh Lenartowicz could present a very competitive Physique.

"How about Josh Lenartowicz? We haven't seen Josh in six or seven years, I don't know, it's been a while. He's going to present a physique that’s going to be very, very competitive. But, he’s got Kamal Elgargni. Now Kamal is obviously not one of the bigger guys, [but] he’s a 212 Olympia champion. That goes a long way. That means he’s obviously the best at what he does against other guys in that range."

The IFBB Pro League Athletes representative added:

"Now, can he put on a few pounds without losing that physique, because he tends to get a little square when he goes up in weight. He doesn’t need it. He should probably come in no higher than 215 and present a package that’s going to be very difficult to beat. He’s been competing as recently as just this last year. It’s not like he’s coming back after five or 10 years. Kamal is definitely going to be, he’s got a shot at the number one spot."

Kamal Elgargni is a former 212 Olympia champion. He won the 212 Olympia title in 2019. Most recently, he competed in the 2023 Arnold Classic. Kamal finished in ninth place while Samson Dauda was crowned the champion of the open division.

Since Elgargni has been actively involved in competitions, he will be in top condition for the 2023 Masters Olympia.

Bob Cicherillo also appreciated the impact Dexter Jackson left on the sport. Jackson was the last person to win the Masters Olympia. He won the 2012 edition of the event. Since then, the Masters Olympia hasn't been held.

Bob Cicherillo shares his opinion about past champions of the Masters Olympia

Bob Cicherillo also spoke about other past champions of the Masters Olympia. The IFBB Pro League Athletes representative claimed that the Masters Olympia was first created for Lou Ferrigno.

"This was literally put together for Lou to win and he would have won if not for Robby Robinson. The Black Prince who showed up on game day, who put it all together, looked phenomenal and when the smoke cleared, they just could not deny that Robby was the best on that day and at that show."

Sonny Schmidt won the title in 1995. But Vince Taylor's reign at the Masters Olympia began in 1996, when he won the title. He followed it up by winning the title in 1997, 1999, 2000, and 2001. On Taylor, Cicherillo said:

"Alright, 96-2001, the great Vince Taylor, no disputing it. Vince was simply head and shoulders above the rest. What he produced out there, I wouldn’t say a Masters physique, it was a damn good physique whether he was in the Open or the Masters. He was the winningest bodybuilder of all time to that point before that record was eclipsed by the great Ronnie Coleman and then eclipsed again by Dexter Jackson. That record will probably never be beat."

At the 2002 Masters Olympia, Vince Taylor finished in the second place as he was dethroned by Don Youngblood. This year, a new bodybuilder will be crowned the Masters Olympia champion. The list of past Masters Olympia title winners is attached below:

1994: Robby Robinson

1995: Sonny Schmidt

1996: Vince Taylor

1997: Vince Taylor

1999: Vince Taylor

2000: Vince Taylor

2001: Vince Taylor

2002: Don Youngblood

2003: Claude Groulx

2012: Dexter Jackson

