“Imagine pulling out of the Classic Physique” – Chris Bumstead teases Open show in 2024

Chris Bumstead has become a celebrity bodybuilder over the years and has taken his place as one of the most successful and famous bodybuilders in the world today. Bumstead created history last year when he won his fourth consecutive Classic Physique title, becoming the most successful athlete in the division.

Thanks to his success in the sport, there has been quite the buzz around his potential switch to the Men's Open division. The Canadian athlete appeared on a recent episode of The Truth podcast, where he discussed a possible career in the Men's Open next year:

"Imagine that, pulling out of the Classic Physique and going to the Open ... So, as I always say, I would never push myself on certain things, and train at a certain level, and do anything throughout a year or two years’ time to be in the Open, like I don’t want to push for a year to be in the Open, but I would love to peak for an Open show."

Bumstead is in no rush to mark a date to switch divisions, but it would be naive at this stage to think he has not started planning it out.

One thing to consider will be his health. CBum is known to have IGA Nephropathy, a kidney disease that results in tissue damage. He made it clear in the podcast that he will only do it if his health allows it:

"Maybe one year, if time allows it, my health allows it, maybe if I’m in shape post-Olympia or something. Even last year – and I was thinking this when we were talking about peak week, we were still so conservative. I had no sodium. A tiny little bit, barely."

Bumstead is struck by curiosity. The Canadian mentioned that he is curious to know how he would approach and perform in an open show, adapting to the 'no-limit' structure of bodybuilding's Open division:

"I’m curious what would happen if we fed me into a show and really blew up – I would lose some minds. And it wouldn’t look good for Classic. I’d have to come in really lean and everyone is lean and I have a weight cap. But to really see what my physique would look like, for two weeks, we just fed me up, pushed the limits, carbed me up really heavy, I’d step on stage at 248 maybe. Just for fun."

"I was pulling away from Iain's ability" - Bumstead on teaming up with Hany Rambod

Before last year's Olympia, Bumstead started working with Hany Rambod, leaving behind his former coach, friend, and Open competitor Iain Valliere. He stated that the decision came after he felt like he was limiting Iain's potential as a professional:

"I was so torn on who it was going to be. First of all, it came to a point where I was pulling away from Iain’s ability to be a good bodybuilder. He was competing at the Olympia and he’d be competing Friday night getting back at 11. I’d be like, ‘okay,’ then he’d have to tell me what to eat. Then, I’d have to be up at 5 A.M."

Bumstead then teamed up with legendary bodybuilding coach Hany Rambod, joining the likes of Derek Lunsford and Hadi Choopan.

