"Crazy progress" - IFBB professional judge Terrick El Guindy praises Milos Sarcev on Samson Dauda's performance

Terrick El Guindy is an Olympia judge with loads of experience under his belt. Terrick has taken on a side role as a commentator in the sport, often breaking down major performances and offering important insight into various aspects of bodybuilding. The Olympia judge's recent focus has been on the recently concluded Arnold Classic, which saw Samson Dauda claim his first Classic title.

After years of struggling on the sidelines, Samson Dauda finally lived up to expectations earlier this month as he was named champion. Dauda finished ahead of Nick 'The Mutant' Walker with a perfect score on the scorecards.

A few months before the Classic, Dauda placed sixth at the Olympia behind Big Ramy and Nick Walker, both of whom he surpassed at the Arnold Classic. In a recent episode of Prime Time Muscle, Terrick lauded Samson Dauda's coach Milos Sarcev for the progress he managed to achieve in such a short time.

"I want to give credit to coach Milos Sarcev because this crazy progress that he’s done. He won his qualification, looked insane on these postings on Instagram, placed fourth at the Arnold, and the expectations were high."

Terrick added that Dauda went to the Olympia last year as an underdog and posed next to bigger names such as Brandon Curry and Big Ramy. According to Terrick, the work Milos Sarcev has done over the last two years is truly exceptional.

"At the end of the day, that guy got called out on the first callout at the Mr. Olympia. When he hit the poses next to guys like Curry and Ramy, he wasn’t behind them."

In the span of a year, Samson Dauda has gone from being a 'second callout bodybuilder' to becoming the front-runner to beating the reigning Mr. Olympia. Terrick reiterated that Samson Dauda's progress is second to none.

"He impressed the hell out of me. Just like in the NBA you have the most improved player of a season, if we had that, Samson Dauda is that guy in bodybuilding."

"Put more weight on one leg" - Chris Cormier and Terrick dicuss posing flaw in Nick Walker's routine

Over the last few years, Nick Walker has raised a few eyebrows thanks to his absolutely freakish physique. However, this year, in an attempt to streamline his physique, Walker lost a significant amount of mass in his legs. However, Cormier believes a certain flaw in his posing routine may be making his weaknesses more prominent. Terrick asked Cormier to to explain how foot positioning can improve his look on stage.

"When you’re just going with the straight leg for so many shots, that’s all people are looking at is picking apart your deficiencies. Put more weight on one leg, get on that hip a little bit, emphasize the inside development on the quad and give some shape to your body. That’s what’s going to make a big difference when you hit so many shots."

The intricacies of posing routines in bodybuilding have been discussed by many significant voices in the sport. According to Cormier, Walker needs to make sure he is aiming for a better look while posing.

"You got to contort your body to where you can get a different look from just hitting that straight up and down."

