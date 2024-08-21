"Don’t know how many times I gotta continue to prove myself": Nick Walker's stern reply to doubters ahead of Mr Olympia 2024

Bodybuilding icon Nick Walker has been a strong candidate for the title of Mr Olympia for quite some while now. Despite carrying an insane amount of muscle mass, Walker, unfortunately, has never emerged victorious on the Olympia stage. Even after his astounding performance at the New York Pro this year, bodybuilding veterans and most fans still don't think he has what it takes to lift the Sandow.

Reacting to this, Nick Walker recently gave his honest views on the ongoing predictions for the upcoming event. Pulling out of the Mr Olympia 2023 at the last moment previous year, Nick Walker believes people are unaware of the changes he has made to his physique. Addressing his doubters and critics, Walker recently took to his social media and stated:

“One thing I find funny is it seems to be counted out in everybody’s predictions. I’m not in the top 5, or I’m 5th. And I get it. I didn’t do the Olympia last year, so y’all don’t know how it was gonna stack up."

"According to the world, my New York Pro package was underwhelming. So, I get it. But, I don’t know how many times I gotta continue to prove myself. I already solidified that. I don’t mind being the underdog. I don’t mind being counted out. Again, that’s where I thrive the most. Come stage, come 8 weeks, I guess everyone will see once again," he added.

Nick Walker seems confident of his victory

Just a few days back, Nick Walker posted a video on his Instagram where he openly claimed that he will win Mr Olympia 2024. Walker believes he thrives the most while being considered an underdog.

Coming back stronger from his disheartening hamstring tear last year, Walker is training under elite bodybuilding coach Matt Jansen. Bulking up to 310 lbs during his off-season, Walker's insane muscularity has led him to multiple pro victories. Dominating the entire lineup of athletes at the New York Pro, Walker challenged his competitors stating:

“We're just going to be pushing along and I know everyone since I didn't do it last year. I pay attention you know, I see a lot of people's reviews. I watch a lot of YouTube and trust me..I-I thought you guys will learn that..it-it motivates me, you know, I thrive off that sh*t, so keep doing it and I'm gonna just shock everybody. And in 12 weeks, I'll take what's mine.”

What are your predictions for Mr Olympia 2024? Do you believe Nick Walker can secure a win this year? Let us know in the comments.

